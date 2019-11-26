Canada concerned by violent crackdown on Iranian protesters

Canada is deeply concerned by the violent crackdown on protesters by Iranian security forces, which has resulted in mass arrests and the deaths of dozens of people, Canadian officials said Tuesday.

“We condemn the threats made by Iranian officials and the deliberate use of excessive force by Iranian security forces, including the reported use of live ammunition to disperse protesters,” said a statement released by Global Affairs Canada. “We urge authorities to exercise restraint.”

The intentional lethal use of force by Iranian security forces has resulted in the killings of at least 143 protesters since demonstrations broke out on 15 November, Amnesty International said Monday.

“The rising death toll is an alarming indication of just how ruthless the treatment of unarmed protesters has been by the Iranian authorities and reveals their appalling assault on human life,” said in a statement Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Iranian authorities dispute the Amnesty’s figures and say they were forced to use force after protesters attacked security forces and torched dozens of buildings.

Iranian state media have reported only a handful of protester deaths, as well as the deaths of at least four members of the security forces.

Thousands of outraged Iranians took to the streets on Nov. 15 after the government raised fuel prices by at least 50 per cent, driving up the prices of many necessities and compounding the economic squeeze many people felt due to the renewed U.S. sanctions.

However, while the protests in more than 20 cities across the country initially began with economic grievances, protesters quickly expanded their demands to include political reforms.

Violence erupted as protesters clashed with security forces attacking banks and torching dozens of buildings in the worst unrest in Iran since the government crushed the 2009 protests over disputed election results.

To curb support for the unrest and prevent protesters from organizing and sharing information, authorities blocked Internet access across the country although some service was restored over the weekend.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately lift all restrictions on the Internet and mobile services and to ensure that all those arrested have access to fair legal process and procedures,” said the statement by Global Affairs.

“Iran must ensure that its people enjoy the rights and freedoms they deserve. Canada supports the Iranian people who are exercising these rights, including the freedom of expression and assembly.”

Iranian officials blamed outside forces of stoking the unrest and vowed to retaliate if “red lines” were crossed.

“We have shown restraint … we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime [Israel] and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines,” Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Hossein Salami told a pro-government rally in Tehran on Monday.

In June of 2018, in a reversal of its long-stated goal of improving strained relations with Iran, the Trudeau government voted a motion demanding that Ottawa “immediately cease any and all negotiations or discussions” on restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran.

During the federal election in 2015, the Liberals had campaigned on the promise of restoring Canada’s diplomatic ties with Iran that had been severed by the previous Conservative government in 2012.