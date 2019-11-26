Riot police tries to disperse people as they protest on a highway against increased gas price in Tehran, Iran Nov. 16, 2019. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Canada concerned by violent crackdown on Iranian protesters

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 16:33
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada is deeply concerned by the violent crackdown on protesters by Iranian security forces, which has resulted in mass arrests and the deaths of dozens of people, Canadian officials said Tuesday.

“We condemn the threats made by Iranian officials and the deliberate use of excessive force by Iranian security forces, including the reported use of live ammunition to disperse protesters,” said a statement released by Global Affairs Canada. “We urge authorities to exercise restraint.”

The intentional lethal use of force by Iranian security forces has resulted in the killings of at least 143 protesters since demonstrations broke out on 15 November, Amnesty International said Monday.

“The rising death toll is an alarming indication of just how ruthless the treatment of unarmed protesters has been by the Iranian authorities and reveals their appalling assault on human life,” said in a statement Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Iranian authorities dispute the Amnesty’s figures and say they were forced to use force after protesters attacked security forces and torched dozens of buildings.

The ruins of a burnt bank are seen after protests against increased fuel prices in Tehran, Iran Nov. 20, 2019. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Iranian state media have reported only a handful of protester deaths, as well as the deaths of at least four members of the security forces.

Thousands of outraged Iranians took to the streets on Nov. 15 after the government raised fuel prices by at least 50 per cent, driving up the prices of many necessities and compounding the economic squeeze many people felt due to the renewed U.S. sanctions.

However, while the protests in more than 20 cities across the country initially began with economic grievances, protesters quickly expanded their demands to include political reforms.

Violence erupted as protesters clashed with security forces attacking banks and torching dozens of buildings in the worst unrest in Iran since the government crushed the 2009 protests over disputed election results.

To curb support for the unrest and prevent protesters from organizing and sharing information, authorities blocked Internet access across the country although some service was restored over the weekend.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately lift all restrictions on the Internet and mobile services and to ensure that all those arrested have access to fair legal process and procedures,” said the statement by Global Affairs.

“Iran must ensure that its people enjoy the rights and freedoms they deserve. Canada supports the Iranian people who are exercising these rights, including the freedom of expression and assembly.”

Iranian pro-government protesters burn an U.S. flag as they attend a demonstration in Tehran, Iran No. 25, 2019. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Iranian officials blamed outside forces of stoking the unrest and vowed to retaliate if “red lines” were crossed.

“We have shown restraint … we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime [Israel] and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines,” Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Hossein Salami told a pro-government rally in Tehran on Monday.

In June of 2018, in a reversal of its long-stated goal of improving strained relations with Iran, the Trudeau government voted a motion demanding that Ottawa “immediately cease any and all negotiations or discussions” on restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran.

During the federal election in 2015, the Liberals had campaigned on the promise of restoring Canada’s diplomatic ties with Iran that had been severed by the previous Conservative government in 2012.

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

 History Canada: Nov 26,1917, birth of the NHL

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

The UN issues another stark warning about emissions

RCI | Français

Achats des Fêtes : les Canadiens pour des cadeaux recyclables et sans emballage

RCI | Español

Sospechas de casos de fraude en el sistema de inmigración de Quebec

RCI | 中文

新调查：转行的加拿大人大多感到更高兴

العربية | RCI

لقاء كسر الجليد بين حكومة ترودو الفدرالية وحكومة كيني في ألبرتا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Commission sur la DPJ : « Le gros raté, c'est la maltraitance »Visé par des allégations de racisme, l'entraîneur des Flames ratera le match de mercrediChrystia Freeland à l’écoute de la Saskatchewan, selon Scott Moe7 jeunes poursuivent le gouvernement Ford après la baisse des cibles de réduction des GESDesjardins a tourné le dos trop vite à Capitales Médias, estime Pierre FitzgibbonL'enquête en destitution visant Trump passera sous peu à une autre étapeDécret réclamé pour améliorer les conditions de travail des préposés aux bénéficiairesPour sauver ses porcs, il sacrifie 100 tonnes de grainsSoupçons de fraudes dans le système d'immigration : le Parti libéral se défendAu Québec, la voie qui mène à la LNH n’est pas celle qu’on pense
Major Hong Kong tunnel reopens as campus siege nears endToronto police arrest man who allegedly threw feces at 5 peopleThe NationalDurham police chief disgusted by 'repulsive' Facebook post shared by ex-officers'A child falling through the cracks': Teen failed by B.C. and Alberta child protection systems, report findsU.S. life expectancy being driven down by middle-aged deaths, study suggestsRecordings reveal details of campaign to attack Maxime Bernier, PPC as racists before electionVictoria-based data company broke privacy laws in work for pro-Brexit campaign, report saysLinda O'Leary had alcohol on breath on night of fatal boat crash, warrant documents say'When is it going to stop?' asks Sask. mother who lost 10-year-old girl to suicide