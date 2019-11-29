A lift operator works near the chandelier that is about three times his height during installation under the Granville Bridge on Thursday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Public art; beauty or ?

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 08:35
Last Updated: Friday, November 29, 2019 08:38
0 Comments ↓

Share

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when it comes to public art, often the public has a very different opinion than those in politics and the art world who approve and laud the works.

The latest artwork, originally approved by Vancouver council in 2015, was unveiled yesterday, and once again there are those who are raising questions.

A giant chandelier under a bridge will light up, lower and spin at certain times and then raise back under the Granville viaduct.

It took more than three years for the piece to be designed and manufactured. The piece is huge at 7.7 metres tall, 4.2 metres wide (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

At $4.8 million dollars, some say it’s money that could have been spent perhaps on social housing in one of the most expensive cities in Canada.

However, quoted by PostMedia, Mayor Kennedy Stewart gushed that the chandelier was “the most important piece of public art in the history of our city.”

The chandelier, weighing in at a massive 3,401-kg, is made from stainless steel, over 600 polyurethane ‘crystals’ and LED lamps. Twice a day, at noon and 9pm, it will lower, light up, and spin for a few minutes then rise back up under the bridge (Maggie MacPherson-CBC)

Vancouver bylaws require development projects over 100,000 square feet to contribute a portion of the building project budget towards creating a work of public art.

The idea for the “spinning Chandelier came from internationally acclaimed B.C. artist, Rodney Graham, who based it on his earlier film installation called “Torqued Chandelier Release”.

The original cost was estimated at over a million dollars, but as budget ballooned, the developer, of the nearby highrise condo Vancouver House, convinced local politicians to pool the public art funding from their other projects.

Most of the people who dressed warmly for the unveiling expressed a positive viewpoint on the giant chandelier.

One city councillor asked about the potential for vandalism, agreed it might be damaged but added that it would be difficult due to its construction and that it spend most of its time farily high up.  A worker also suggested that it might be subjected to another type of insult, noting a lot of pigeons and seagulls hang out under the bridge and it might be a convenient roost and where the birds tend to relieve themselves.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Society

Public art; beauty or ?

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Confucius Institutes: a benefit, or a security concern?

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows more and more plastics are polluting the Great Lakes

Arts and Entertainment, International

F1: Another Canadian to enter the top echelon of racing

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

What’s in a name? Town of Asbestos to be renamed

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Washington USMCA talks appear to heat up

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

U.N. climate warning: Move quickly before it's too late

RCI | Français

Briser les mythes autour du vaccin contre la grippe

RCI | Español

Líder Xinka de Guatemala cuenta 10 años de lucha contra minera canadiense

RCI | 中文

“阿尔伯塔的女儿”能否为特鲁多赢回西部加拿大的人心？

العربية | RCI

فريلاند في واشنطن مجدداً للدفع باتجاه المصادقة على "نافتا" الجديد