Looking to salve that seasonal shopping stress? Try this!

It is, of course, that most wonderful time of the year…the December shopping season.

Stresses you out a little, eh?

‘Tis the season to be jolly, right?

Not feeling it yet?

Here’s a shot worth taking, a study well worth reading.

It’s from the John Molson School of Business at Montreal’s Concordia University, written by Professor Onur Bodur and one his his PhD students, Ali Tezer, who is now an assistant professor at HEC Montreal.

They examined the so-called “greenconsumption effect”–how using a green product creates a “warm glow” feeling in consumers

And guess what?

They found that spending some of that Christmas shopping money on green products makes people feel a whole lot better, particularly the recipients of greener gifts.

The study, The Greenconsumption Effect: How Using Green Products Improves Consumption Experience, is published in the Journal of Consumer Research.

I spoke by phone with Dr. Bodur on Wednesday at his office at Concordia.