Toronto rapper Bvlly dies in suspected homicide

The Toronto-based rapper who worked under the name Bvlly was shot and killed Tuesday in what police are calling a homicide.

Durham police say Jaquar Stewart was found just before 3 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in a house in a new town house complex on Chevron Prince Path in Oshawa.

He was 24.

Bvlly released his first single No Light Bag last year and released a full-length album Made in Austria this past September.

Police say they have no suspects.

The shooting was one of three that took place on Christmas Eve Day in the Toronto region.

Victims in the other incidents are currently in hospital trauma units and are expected to live.

