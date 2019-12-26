Two more earthquakes recorded off British Columbia

Two more earthquakes were recorded off Vancouver Island on Christmas Day, bringing the number to nine since Monday.

The latest quakes registered as magnitudes 3.6 and 4.9.

The first quake struck 153 kilometres west of Port Hardy, located at the northeast tip of Vancouver Island just before 8.30 a.m.

It was described as an aftershock of a 6.2 quake in the same area on Christmas Eve.

The second, at 12.30 p.m., hit 45 kilometres northeast of the previous one.

Six earthquakes with magnitudes ranging between 4.3 and and 6 shook Vancouver Island on Monday.

They were followed by the Christmas Eve 6.2 tremor.

Virtually all of quakes have been centred about 100 kilometres offshore.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

“Having earthquakes in this region is completely normal. We’re used to having them there,” Andrew Schaeffer, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, told CBC News.

“This is an area of high seismicity.”

The series of quakes come as religious services and memorials are being held Indonesia and Thailand to mark the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami, one of modern history’s worst natural disasters.

The December 26th, 2004, tsunami was triggered by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island and about 230 thousand people died in a dozen countries as far away as East Africa.

Schaeffer says earthquakes that are magnitudes 2 and 3 do not produce tsunamis.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global