Friends and family remember Kelly Fraser’s ‘love of life’

The family of Kelly Fraser confirmed today that the acclaimed Inuk singer-songwriter died from suicide Christmas Eve in Winnipeg, where she was living.

She was 26.

“Kelly suffered from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) for many years as a result of childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyberbulling,” reads a statement released today by Fraser’s mother, Theresa Angoo, and Fraser’s six siblings–Mellow, Maxine, Jessie, Rachel, Christopher, and Oliver.

“She was fiercely open with her fans in the hopes that sharing her personal struggles might help them know they were not alone,” the statement said.

Playing music since she was 11, Fraser gained fame in 2013 when she recorded a Inuktitut rendition of Rihanna’s song Diamonds that went viral.

Her second album, Sedna, was nominated for a Juno award in 2018.

This year she won an Indspire Award, which honours the outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Fraser, was born in Igloolik but considered Sanikiluaq her home.

Her friends and family say she used her platform to speak out against colonization and stereotyping, noting that many Inuit continue to deal with trauma from residential schools and forced relocation, along with food insecurity, high costs of living and high suicide rates in Nunavut.

“Kelly fought so hard to be well. We know that she would want us to continue to do our very best to take care of ourselves,” the family’s statement read.

Fraser died while working on her next album, Decolonize, which she hoped to record early next year.

She had hoped to raise $60,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to fund the album.

A GoFundMe campaign to support her siblings through their grief has raised more than $39,000 since Friday.

Her family says it will not speak further about the circumstances surrounding her death and has asked for privacy.

“We are still in complete shock and hearts bleed for our sister. Let us celebrate Kelly’s generosity, honest, passion and love of life,” the family’s statement read.

