No apparent injuries at Via Rail Passenger train derails

The RCMP says there appear to be no serious injuries from after a Via Rail passenger train detailed today west of Winnipeg.

Seven passengers and five crew members were aboard the train when it went off the tracks at 6.45 a.m. local time, about 15 kilometres north of the community of MacGregor.

Via Rail says emergency crews are on the scene.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation and we are now working with authorities to determine exactly what happened,” Via spokesman Karl-Philip Marchard Giguere said in a statement.

The RCMP posted photos on Twitter.

They show at least locomotive on its side with about five cars behind.

Some are upright, others are tilted to the side.

The train was bound from Churchill, Man. to Winnipeg.

It was the second derailment on Canadian tracks in less than a week.

Last Thursday, 26 cars on a CN freight train went off the track at near the British Columbia-Alberta border.

With files from CP, CBC