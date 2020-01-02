The derailed Via Rail passenger train lies on a field south of Gladstone, Man., on Tuesday morning. Five people were taken to the hospital following the accident. All were released. (RCMP/Twitter)

Crews clean up as investigators seek cause of Via passenger train derailment

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:00
Last Updated: Friday, January 3, 2020 15:06
0 Comments ↓

Share

Via Rail says it is working with investigators from the Transportation Safety Board to find out why a passenger train derailed early Tuesday morning west of Winnipeg.

Twelve people–seven passengers and five crew–were on the train, which was on a run from Churchill, Man. to Winnipeg.

Two passengers and three crew members were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Twelve people–seven passengers and five crew members–were on the train, which was travelling at about 100 km/ when two locomotives and one car derailed.(RCMP/Twitter

The other five passengers were taken by bus to Winnipeg.

The derailment occurred south of Gladstone, about 135 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

“Everything was going all over the place, and it’s up and down and all around; you’re not sure what’s going on,” passenger Penny Flock told CBC News.

Flock, who boarded the train in Canora, Sask., said the train was already 16 hours late when she embarked.

Train 692 was travelling between Gladstone and Portage la Prairie when it suddenly derailed. It was on a run from Churchill to Winnipeg, a trip that normally takes just under three days. (CBC News)

Flock told CBC News that several hours into her trip she felt a sudden jolt that left seat cushions, stools and other items strewn about her car before the train came to a halt and the power went off.

“I couldn’t find my shoes,” she said.

Via Rail says the train–on the Hudson Bay line–derailed “due to an unexpected incident.”

TSB officials said it was travelling at approximately 100 km/h when two locomotives and one car derailed.

A worker stands atop one of the derailed train cars as crews work to clean up the derailment. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Via Rail says environmental crews are at the site and that a “minimal amount” of fuel leaked from one of the locomotives before it could be removed.

The trip from Churchill to Winnipeg normally lasts just under three days.

It was the second derailment on Canadian tracks in less than a week.

Last Thursday, 26 cars on a CN freight train went off the track near the British Columbia-Alberta border.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Federal documents downplay 'doomsday' loss-of-jobs scenario

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Plans are underway to tie local labour needs with immigration

Environment, International, Society

Two snowboarders die in B.C. avalanche

RCI | Français

Trop de sucre ajouté dans l'alimentation de la forte majorité des tout-petits

RCI | Español

La lucha contra el hambre en Canadá

RCI | 中文

WestJet 是加拿大最准时的航空公司

قاسم سليماني في طهران سنة 2016 - The Associated Press / Enei. Irالعربية | RCI

اغتيال قاسم سليماني: كندا تدعو جميع الأطراف إلى ضبط النفس