George Elliott Clarke, left, and Steven Kummerfield (a.k.a. Stephen Brown) have worked together since 2005. Clarke says he was unaware until four months ago that Kummerfield killed an Indigenous woman in 1995. Clarke said Thursday he will not read any of Kummerfield's work at event later this month at the University of Regina. (Camelia Linta/Nimbus Publishing, Vallum)

Noted poet won’t read convicted killer’s work at Regina event

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 12:00
Last Updated: Friday, January 3, 2020 14:35
0 Comments ↓

Share

The contentious and heated dispute over a controversial literary event at the University of Regina has taken another turn.

George Elliott Clarke said Thursday he will not be reading any poetry by the convicted killer whose work Clarke has edited, at the Jan. 23 gathering.

Clarke, a former poet laureate of Canada, who identifies himself as a Nova Scotian of African American and Mi’kmaq descent, and the University of Regina have been under severe pressure to cancel the lecture because of Clarke’s professional relationship with Stephen Kummerfield.

Pamela George was beaten to death by Steven Kummerfield and Alex Ternowetsky outside Regina in April 1995. Kummerfield is now living in Mexico and publishing poetry under the name Stephen Brown. Renowned Canadian poet George Elliott Clarke has edited some of Kummerfield’s work, but says he won’t read any of it at a Jan. 23 lecture at the University of Regina. (CBC)

Kummerfield and a friend, Alex Ternowetsky, were convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of Pamela George, a 28-year-old Indigenous woman and mother of one–near the Regina airport in 1995.

Paroled after serving six and a half years, Kummerfield moved to Mexico, changed his name to Stephen Brown, and began sharing his poetry.

Since 2005, Clarke has edited poems and books published under both of Kummerfield’s names, and, Clarke says, he only found out about Kummerfield’s violent past four months ago.

During his 2016-2017 tenure as parliamentary poet laureate, Clarke highlighted two of Kummerfield/Brown’s works as “poems of the month” and likened him to Beat poets Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg.

Stephen Kummerfield and Alex Ternowetsky are seen leaving court in 1996 while on trial for the first-degree murder of Pamela George. They were eventually convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six and a half years in prison. (CBC)

But Kummerfield and Ternowetsky are names many members of Canada’s Indigenous community will never forget.

“It’s still such an open wound in our community,” Misty Longman, manager of the University of Regina’s ta-tawaw Student Centre, told Lauren Krugel of The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“And maybe it wouldn’t be if there wasn’t still an ongoing crisis, referring to national inquiry published last year that said the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous girls and women in Canada amounts to genocide.

Governor General Adrienne Clarkson presents the Governor General’s Literary Award for poetry to George Elliott Clarke during a ceremony at Rideau Hall official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa on November 14, 2001. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press

Earlier this week, the University of Regina again rejected a call to cancel the lecture and Clarke said he would not rule out reading any of Kummerfield’s work.

On Thursday, Clarke, who is now a professor of English at the University of Toronto, changed his mind, issuing this statement:

“Because I care passionately about violence against Indigenous women, with whom I am and have always been an ally, I would like to reassure all those concerned that I will not be citing the poetry of Mr. Kummerfield Brown …because of my sensitivity to the feelings of the survivors of his victim, Pamela George.”

To be continued.

With files from CBC News (Alex Soloducha, Bonnie Allen), CP (Lauen Krugel)

Share
Categories: Indigenous, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Federal documents downplay 'doomsday' loss-of-jobs scenario

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Plans are underway to tie local labour needs with immigration

Environment, International, Society

Two snowboarders die in B.C. avalanche

RCI | Français

Trop de sucre ajouté dans l'alimentation de la forte majorité des tout-petits

RCI | Español

La lucha contra el hambre en Canadá

RCI | 中文

WestJet 是加拿大最准时的航空公司

قاسم سليماني في طهران سنة 2016 - The Associated Press / Enei. Irالعربية | RCI

اغتيال قاسم سليماني: كندا تدعو جميع الأطراف إلى ضبط النفس