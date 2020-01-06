Supporters, friends and family, including Kelly Fraser's older sister Maxine Angoo, centre, embrace each other during a vigil for Fraser Saturday evening in Winnipeg. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

A vigil honours Kelly Fraser: ‘You’re a diamond in the sky now.’

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 10:15
Last Updated: Monday, January 6, 2020 12:38
0 Comments ↓

Share

They gathered around a flame at sunset Saturday at Oodena Circle at the Forks in Winnipeg, a place Indigenous peoples have gathered for at least 6,000 years.

It’s where the Assiniboine and Red rivers converge

A young woman with a Nunavut flag draped over her shoulders observes a community vigil Saturday evening for Kelly Fraser, who grew up in the Inuit homelands before she died by suicide in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

They were there to honour Kelly Fraser, an extraordinary talent–and from all indications–an extraordinary person, who took her own life on Christmas Eve.

“You’re a diamond in the sky now,” Jessie Apujti called to her younger sister.

Last Monday, Fraser’s family confirmed her suicide at 26, releasing a statement that read, “Kelly suffered from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) for many years as a result of childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyberbulling.”

The statement was signed by Fraser’s mother, Theresa Angoo, and Fraser’s six siblings–Mellow, Maxine, Jessie, Rachel, Christopher and Oliver.

Fraser first gained fame in 2013 when she recorded a Inukitut rendition of Rihanna’s song Diamonds that went viral on YouTube.

Her second album, Sedna, was nominated for a Juno award in 2018 and was she was set to begin studio work on a new album, Decolonize, this month.

As her notoriety grew, so did her activism–speaking out against stereotyping and racism.

“Kelly was a ball of energy and passion,” Thor Simonsen, a music producer who worked with Fraser, told the Globe and Mail last week.

“She loved her people more than anything else and her entire being was centred around trying to improve living conditions for Inuit and First Nations. She was such a giving person.”

According to Simonsen, Kelly had also been bitten by the show biz bug.

“A pop girl at heart,” he said.

Fraser, seen on the Juno Award Red Carpet in Vancouver in 2018, was working on new album when she died. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

“She wanted to be on the charts next to Rihanna and the pop stars, but she was also very rooted in her culture.

“She had such a love of Inuit drum dancing, throat singing and traditional songs … she wanted to express the stories and share the struggles that Inuit go through, making it palatable for an international audience.”

Jade Harper of Manitoba Music spoke of the mark Fraser made and the gap she leaves.

Said friend and colleague Thor Simonsen: “She had such a love of Inuit drum dancing, throat singing and traditional songs … she wanted to express the stories and share the struggles that Inuit go through, making it palatable for an international audience.” (CBC)

“This is a really, really big loss for our communities,” Harper told the CBC News’ Dana Hatherly.

“I just want to emphasize how incredibly talented that Kelly was, and she was fierce and nothing ever stopped her.”

It was an assessment shared by members of Fraser’s family.

“My baby sister was very fierce and stubborn at the same time,” Maxine Angoo told Hatherly.

Kelly Fraser ‘was an incredibly kind person who gave so much of herself to help others,’ the family of the Inuk musician said in a statement released last week. (Submitted by Hitmakerz)

“She was struggling with a lot of demons.”

Let’s give the last word to Canada’s 27th governor-general, Michaëlle Jean:

“She spoke the truth,” said Jean.

With files from CBC News (Dana Hatherly), APTN (Melissa Ridgen), Winnipeg Free Press (Ben Waldman), Globe and Mail (Maan Alhmidi)

Share
Categories: Indigenous, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Helium: the new ‘oil’ for western Canada

RCI | Français

Défi j'arrête: 6 semaines pour arrêter de fumer

RCI | Español

Ursula Martínez presenta Free Admission en el Festival PuSh de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

担心故乡动荡，家人受苦：伊朗裔加拿大人对美国击毙苏莱曼尼的反应

العربية | RCI

ما تأثير حرائق الغابات الهائلة والمتكررة على النظام البيئي لكوكب الأرض؟