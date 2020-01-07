Canadian Special Forces soldiers look over a Peshmerga observation post in Feb. 2017 in northern Iraq. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada pauses military operations in Iraq amid Iran-U.S. crisis

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 16:30
0 Comments ↓

The Canadian military has temporarily paused its operations in Iraq and will send some personnel to neighbouring Kuwait “for their safety and security” amid escalating tensions in the region following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

In a letter addressed to the families of Canadian soldiers deployed in the Middle East, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, said the Canadian military has suspended operations in both the NATO training mission and the U.S.-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State, known as Operation Impact.

“The situation in Iraq is complex and it is best to pause our work there in order to fully concentrate our attention and efforts towards the safety and security of our personnel while the situation develops,” Vance said in the letter published on Tuesday.

Canada has about 500 troops in Iraq deployed under two separate missions, he said.

About half of them, under the command of Maj.- Gen. Jennie Carignan provide support to the NATO training mission in and around Baghdad. Canadian soldiers, including elite Special Forces commandos, are also based in northern Iraq under Operation Impact.

“Over the coming days, and as a result of coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait,” Vance said. “Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”

NATO suspends operations as well

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance’s ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium Jan. 6, 2020. (Francois Lenoir/REUTERS)

NATO officials told Radio Canada International on Tuesday that they are “taking all precautions necessary to protect our people.”

“This includes the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq,” a NATO official told RCI in an emailed statement. “NATO maintains a presence in Iraq. And we are prepared to continue our training and capacity-building when the situation permits.”

The U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ expeditionary Quds Force, as well as a top Iraqi militia leader and members of their entourage near the Bagdad airport on Friday, has brought simmering tensions between Tehran and Washington to a boiling point.

Authorities in Tehran have vowed to avenge Soleimani’s assassination and have announced that they are abandoning the remaining limits of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

In Iraq, pro-Iranian factions in parliament have pushed to oust American and foreign troops from Iraqi soil following Soleimani’s killing.

Dependent on U.S. airlift and fire power

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Sea Jan. 6, 2020. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann/Handout via REUTERS)

Matthew Fisher, a veteran Canadian foreign correspondent and a Fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said Ottawa would have to rely on the U.S. fire power and airlift capability to extract Canadian troops from Iraq if the security situation in the country deteriorates further.

The Canadian military would have to get into Iraq a couple of its C-17 Globemaster or up to four smaller C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to ferry the troops to safety, Fisher said.

But getting the lightly armed Canadian soldiers from the relative security of their bases to the airports could require U.S. support, he added.

“If there are riots or things like that, they [Canadians] would totally be dependent on the Americans and they know that,” said Fisher, who has extensive experience reporting from Iraq.

“The Americans still have Apache gunships in Bagdad, they still have F-15s and F-16s in all the neighbouring countries, they have assault troops – they’ve got 5,000 Airborne now in Kuwait, they’ve got 2,000 U.S. Marines arriving on an assault ship that is going through the Suez Canal right now.”

The U.S. forces also have cruise missile assets either on aircraft or submarines, as well as B-1 and B-2 strategic bombers, Fisher added.

“There are a number of ways they can protect the NATO forces to help them get out,” Fisher said.

In contrast, the Canadian forces in Iraq are armed with personal weapons, light machine guns and a few heavy machine guns, he said.

“So we cannot really defend ourselves,” Fisher said.

All necessary measures taken

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance arrives with the first Canadian troops at a UN base in Gao, Mali, on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada is working in collaboration with its international partners, Vance said.

“First and foremost, let me assure you that all necessary force protection measures that can be taken have been taken,” Vance said.

“The safety and security of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel is my priority, as it is the priority of my senior leadership. Force protection measures continue to be considered, reassessed, and modified as required on a daily basis.”

Allies caught off guard

The U.S. decision to assassinate Soleimani caught Washington’s allies, including Canada, by surprise.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the situation in Iraq with a number of world leaders on Tuesday and Monday.

Trudeau spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and Chancellor Merkel shared their concerns about the situation in Iraq,” said a readout of the call released by the Prime Minister’s Office. “The two leaders discussed the need to encourage all parties to take steps toward de-escalation.”

Trudeau and King Abdullah agreed on the need to remain focused on fighting the remnants of the Islamic State and “underlined the importance of fostering stability and security in Iraq,” the readout said.

In a phone call with NATO Secretary General on Monday, Trudeau reiterated Ottawa’s commitment to the success of the Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq, officials said.

Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Two Canadians set to graduate from NASA astronaut school

International, Politics

The situation in Iran

RCI | Français

Agression sexuelle : pour un projet de loi qui abolit le délai de prescription 

RCI | Español

Las enfermeras de los hospitales de Montreal están extenuadas

RCI | 中文

性侵案件不适用“保密协议”：加拿大法律专家呼吁改变

العربية | RCI

ما احتمال وقوع حرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في ظل تبادل التهديدات بينهما؟