Prominent Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish had his appeal delayed for at least 10 days in Nepal on Tuesday. He was convicted in June on child sexual abuse charges in connection with the alleged rape of two boys 12 and 14. He denies the charges. (YouTube)

Canadian aid worker’s appeal is delayed in Nepal

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 07:43
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 08:25
0 Comments ↓

A prominent Canadian aid worker’s appeal of his sexual assault convictions in Nepal has been delayed.

A friend of Peter Dalglish says the hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back about 10 days because the prosecution wasn’t ready to proceed.

Dalglish, who was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2016 for his charity work, was found guilty in June and sentenced to serve nine years in prison after spending more than a year in a jail near Kathmandu after being arrested.

Dalglish served time in the Dhulikhel jail, located on the outskirts of Kathmandu, following his arrest. (CBC)

Original reports said Dalglish was sentenced to serve 16 years, but that was later clarified.

He received two jail terms–for nine years and seven years–to be served concurrently.

The 62-year-old Dalglish, who is originally from London, Ontario, denies the charges and both he and his lawyers say there were numerous problems with the investigation and the trial.

Nepalese police arrested him in the early hours of April 8, 2018, at his mountain home in the village of Kartike, east of Kathmandu.

Up until his arrest on April 7, 2018, Dalglish was living in this mountain villa in Nepal. (CBC)

Police alleged he had raped two Nepalese boys aged 11 and 14, who were in his home.

Dalglish was the co-founder of the Canadian charity Street Kids International in 1988 and has worked for several humanitarian agencies, including UN Habitat in Afghanistan and the UN in Liberia.

One of his lawyers is Dennis Edney, who co-represented former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr.

With files from CP,  CBC, Global

Categories: International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Amazing Arrow artefacts re-surface 61 years after ‘Black Friday’

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Two Canadians set to graduate from NASA astronaut school

International, Politics

The situation in Iran

RCI | Français

Est-ce vraiment canadien? Les inventions canadiennes

RCI | Español

Las enfermeras de los hospitales de Montreal están extenuadas

RCI | 中文

性侵案件不适用“保密协议”：加拿大法律专家呼吁改变

العربية | RCI

ما احتمال وقوع حرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في ظل تبادل التهديدات بينهما؟