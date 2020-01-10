It’s back! The pants are off! No pants subway returns

If you’re in any one of dozens of major cities around the world, you might be a bit surprised to see handfuls of riders on the public transit system in their underwear this Sunday afternoon.

This is part of a ‘prank’ of sorts initiated by Improv Everywhere in New York City 2002 for which there was a mere seven participants.

It has since spread to as many as 60 major cities around the world in as many as 25 countries. In addition to the original NYC event, and now several other American and Canadian cities, No Pants Subway Rides have been held for example in cities around the world including Warsaw, London, Prague, Berlin and Sydney just to name a few.

According to their website, Improve Everywhere is a ‘comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places. Created in August of 2001 by Charlie Todd, Improv Everywhere aims to surprise and delight random strangers through positive pranks’. In Canada, only two cities have subways, Montreal and Toronto, but other cities stage events on their public transit above ground trains such as Calgary’s C-train, and Vancouver’s Sky Train.

Of course January in Canada can be pretty darn cold and nasty so participants usually wait until they’re inside the stations or the cars before removing clothes.

Generally there is also a no pants ‘after party’ for participants where people can warm up, especially in Cl

Additional information-sources