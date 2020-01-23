Quebec City scoring big in city rankings-in Canada and world-wide

Another one of those studies that ranks cities around the world on various criteria has been released.

This one from a German relocation service called Movinga.

Three Canadian cities ranked among the 10 most family-friendly places, out of 150 metropolises world-wide.

And the winner is…da..da!!!!!

Quebec City!

Number two in the world, ladies and gentlemen.

Only Helsinki ranked higher.

No surprise, given that Scandinavian cities pretty much ran the table. (See chart)

The other two Canadian cities in the Top Ten?

Calgary at No. 8 and Montreal at No. 9.

(Toronto and Vancouver ranked 34th and 35th, respectively.)

Meanwhile, a new poll by Reader’s Digest ranked the 42 best cities in Canada to raise a family.

The winner: Sherbrooke, Quebec.

By way of comparison, rankings posted in August 2018 by the Economist Intelligence Unit of the world’s most livable cities found different results.

Three Canadian cities–Calgary (4th), Vancouver (6th) and Toronto (7th)–finished in the Top Ten in that survey, that saw Vienna dethrone perennial winner Melbourne for the first place.

Last July, Travel + Leisure magazine asked readers to rank Canadian cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

The winner: Quebec City.

With files from The Financial Post, CBC, RCI,