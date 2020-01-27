People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the international terminal at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Some are wearing surgical-type masks, while others in the background have the N-95 style of respirator mask. Canadian health officials have now announced two presumed cases in Ontario. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Coronavirus, now possibly two cases in Canada

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 09:03
Last Updated: Monday, January 27, 2020 09:17
0 Comments ↓

As concern and preventative measures increase around the world, a second possible case of the Wuhan virus has been reported in Canada.

According to Ontario’s chief medical officer, the second presumptive case is the wife of the man who is thought to be the first presumptive case. Official confirmation that the case involves the coronavirus will come later today from Canada’s top microbiology lab, although the Ontario microbiology lab already said their results showed it was the Wuhan coronavirus.

The virus is officially named as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

The corona virus family is so named by the circle of protein features around it resembling a “crown” or solar corona (AP Photo-National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

The couple had recently returned to Toronto from a trip to Wuhan China. The man, in his 50’s is in isolation in hospital where he’s been since last Thursday and is reported in stable condition. His wife is in self-isolation apparently at home, but is being followed by medical officials.

Health officials have also been trying to track individuals who may have been sitting beside or near the couple on board the flight.

There are now cases reported in several Asian countries, Australia, US, France and Canada.

The patient, a man in his 50’s, is being treated in a negative pressure isolation unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, similar to this one at the Humber River Hosptal in Toronto (Craig Chivers-CBC)

At present there are over 2,700 cases in China with over 80 deaths, and reportedly, many thousands more “under observation”.

Health officials in Canada say the risk of infection here is still low, nevertheless, protective face masks in Toronto, especially the N-95 respirator models have been selling out at hardware and other supply stores. One store owner said some Chinese Canadians have bought cases of the mask (160 masks ea) and shipping them to relatives in China. In west coast British Columbia, it’s the same story with a rush on the respirators. The N-95 filters out 95 per cent of particulate matter.

Presently, the World Health Organisation has not declared this to be a public health emergency of national concern, and PAHO has assessed the public health risk as low for Canada and for Canadian travelers

Additional information-sources

Categories: Health, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
francois champagne
Health, International, Politics, Religion, Society

Remembering the horrors of Auschwitz-75th anniversary of liberation

RCI | Français

Montréal commémore l’Holocauste : un devoir de mémoire

RCI | Español

Nili Grieco y los colores del tango en Montreal

RCI | 中文

越来越多的国家考虑从武汉撤侨，加拿大仍未做出决定

مسافرة تضع قناعا للوقاية من فيروس كورونا عند وصولها إلى مطار بيرسون في تورونتو يوم 25.01.2020 - The Canadian Press / Nathan Denetteالعربية | RCI

كندا تعلن عن أوّل حالة مُؤكَّدة للإصابة بفيروس كورونا الجديد