Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a "high-risk vendor" but will be given the opportunity to build non-core elements of Britain's 5G network, the government has announced. The company will be banned from the "core", of the 5G network, and from operating at sensitive sites such as nuclear and military facilities, and its share of the market will be capped at 35%. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

UK decision on Huawei leaves Canada thinking about their own plans

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 16:56
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 17:01
0 Comments ↓

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced that Chinese telecom company, Huawei, will play a part in building Britain’s 5G network.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track,” said a Huawei statement on their website. “This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future.”

Though it appears that the UK is taking some precautions. 

According to a press release by the United Kingdom, “high risk vendors” are going to “excluded from sensitive ‘core’ parts of 5G and gigabit-capable networks,” and that there will be a 35 per cent cap on access to non-sensitive information. 

It also states that high risk vendors would not have any access to sensitive aspects on the network, including but not limited to military fixtures. 

Huawei is never specifically mentioned in the statement, but in a post talking about the future of telecommunications in the UK, UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, mentions that Huawei is a high risk vendor. 

“We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security,” said Digital Secretary, Nicky Morgan. “High risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks.”

This leaves Canada the only country in the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance to not have made a decision on whether or not to include Huawei in its 5G plans.

The other members of the Five Eyes alliance are New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. The United States fears that China will use Huawei to steal secrets if they’re allowed to be a part of the 5G network. Huawei denies these claims. 

Australia and New Zealand have banned local service providers from using Huawei’s equipment. 

With files from and Reuters and CBC News

Categories: Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

UK decision on Huawei leaves Canada thinking about their own plans

esports rainbow 6
Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ubisoft announces largest esports prize in Quebec

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Pipeline project clears one hurdle, but divides Canadians

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Religion, Society

75 years after horrors of the Holocaust, anti-Semitism continues

RCI | Français

Québec : après le test des valeurs, maîtriser les concepts clés de la diversité

RCI | Español

El proyecto Frontier de la minera canadiense Teck Resources en Alberta

RCI | 中文

新型冠状病毒不是中国间谍从加拿大实验室寄到武汉去的！加拿大辟谣

العربية | RCI

جامعات كندا قبلة الطلّاب العرب والأجانب - الحلقة 11-الطالبة رنا كامل جذبتها الثنائيّة اللغويّة في مونتريال