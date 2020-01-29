Canada’s top music award nominees announced

The nominees for Canada’s premier music awards were announced yesterday. Called the “Junos” after Pierre Juneau who was the first president of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) which is the national broadcast regulator. (Juno nominees full list)

This year singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will host, and perform. The 23-year-old from Brampton Ontario is also nominated in six categories for the single “Out of Love” and the album “Pains of Growing”.

She’s also in the fan choice category facing pop star Shawn Mendes, rapper Tory Lanez, and rocker and 19 Juno winning veteran Bryan Adams. Adams is up for Album of the year and Adult Contemporary Album with Shine a Light as well as Artist of the Year.

Best Adult Alternative album nominees include the late Leonard Cohen with “Thanks for the Dance”. Adult alternative is a different category than Alternative.

Veteran Juno winner (8) Jann Arden will also perform and be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The winners of the 42 categories are determined by votes from members of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) although nine of the categories are determined by sales figures, such as Album of the Year, and Artist of the year.

The winners will be announced in the national broadcast on March 15.

The Junos can trace their history back to the Canadian music magazine RPM which began in 1964 to ask its readers to vote on the best Canadian songs and artists. In 1970, it decided to create a formal ceremony instead of merely publishing voting results. The first event was called the Gold Leaf Awards, but that same year RPM asked readers for a better name. Juneau was suggested as he had been instrumental in creating the Canadian content rules for radio which was an enormous boost for Canadian artists and producers. From 1971 on the awards have been known as the Junos. Sadly RPM closed shop in 2000.

