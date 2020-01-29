The issue of Huawei, national security and 5G

The U.K. has just announced it will permit a partial use of Huawei technology in development of its 5G network.

Other countries have banned Huawei over security concerns. Canada is still debating its position on Huawei.

Stephanie Carvin (PhD) is an assistant professor at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa. She notes security alone may not be the only consideration

The so-called 5G network is going to represent a significant leap forward in technology allowing for rapid transfer of vast amounts of data. But the U.S. and other security experts say Huawei technology poses a danger due to the potential for theft of secrets and security information.

While so far there has been no public release of any information showing Huawei has built in so-called “back-door” access to its technology, Carvin says there are other concerns.

She notes that the Chinese government has shown it is more than willing to act very forcefully to defend and promote Huawei. She notes that if Huawei was shown to break domestic laws in Canada or other countries, prosecution would be a touchy issue as China would likely react with severe trade sanctions and other measures as it has down already in the Meng Wanzhou case here in Canada, and threats against Germany as well.

She notes that the Trudeau government has said that security is not the only concern in the eventual decision to allow Huawei to develop Canada’s 5G net, saying geopolitics and geoeconomics are factors in the decision to come.

