A Quebec flag with the word "Open" written on it is shown in remembrance of six victims of a shooting at mosque during a vigil in Quebec City on January 30, 2017. Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that claimed six lives. Organizers from the citizens group "We remember January 29" said the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre where the killings occurred will open its doors to the community this afternoon, with a dinner and speeches later at an area church. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec remembers tragic mosque shooting three years later

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 12:00
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 16:37
0 Comments ↓

Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzedine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi.

Those were the names of the six men who were shot and killed three years ago today while they were worshiping at the Grande Mosquée de Quebec on January 27, 2017. 

To commemorate the tragedy and honour those who were killed, Quebecers are hosting events all around the province. In the province’s capital, Quebec City, a group called the Commémoration citoyenne de l’attentat du 29 janvier 2017, are hosting a community supper at a Catholic church near the mosque.

According to CBC, the goal of the event is to build relationships between the different cultural groups in the city. 

In an interview on CBC’s Daybreak, Shaheen Ashraf, a board member of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women, said that that having inter faith ceremonies, and having inter faith dialogues is important to being aware of Islamophobia. 

Last year, Quebec passed the controversial Bill 21, a law that prohibits public workers, such as teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The law was challenged by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims on the grounds that it will cause harm to religious minorities.

There were also demonstrations against the law.

“How are Muslim woman who chose to wear the scarf supposed to feel. They’re very excluded, they’re not included in the society,” Ashraf said. “This law 21 has a big role to play and politics of division has a big role to play in how Muslims feel today.”

Ashraf is also a part of a campaign called Dare to be Aware, which aims to raise awareness of hate and Islamophobia, as well as give tools to counter online hate and the racism that racialized women face.

Outside of Quebec, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also remembering the tragedy.

“Today, we mourn those who were senselessly killed, and suffered at the hands of ignorance, Islamophobia, and racism,” said Trudeau in a statement.

“We share the pain of their children, spouses, friends, and neighbours, who were robbed of their loved ones far too soon. Our thoughts are also with those injured, whose lives forever changed after this brutal and inhumane attack.”

The shooter Alexandre Bissonette was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but his legal team has recently made an appeal on the sentence, though it could be a while before any decision is made. 

With files from CBC and CBC’s Daybreak

Categories: Religion, Society
Tags: ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

The issue of Huawei, national security and 5G

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Canada’s top music award nominees announced

Economy, Environment, International

Iconic symbol to Ontario mining to disappear

RCI | Français

Meilleur soutien en bien-être: la clé pour garder ses employés plus longtemps ?

RCI | Español

Tweet de la presidenta de la Federación de Mujeres de Quebec causa revuelo

RCI | 中文

宁肯少挣点儿，也要精神愉快：加拿大职场调查

مقرّ وكالة الاستخبارات الكنديّة في أوتاوا/CPالعربية | RCI

تقرير حول تنامي اليمين المتطرّف يثير سخط مسؤولي الأمن الكنديّين