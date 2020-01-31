Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. The patient with Canada's first confirmed case of coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital. (Doug Ives/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada’s 1st coronavirus patient discharged from Toronto hospital

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 11:57
0 Comments ↓

A man in his 50s, who was diagnosed as Canada’s first coronavirus patient, was discharged from a Toronto hospital Friday morning, officials said.

In a statement, Sunnybrook Hospital said over the course of the week, the man’s status has continued to improve “to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”

“Sunnybrook has liaised with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home,” the hospital said in a statement. “The patient will remain in isolation at home.”

The man was being held in a negative pressure room after being admitted to the hospital on Jan. 23, a day after returning from China.

The man’s wife became the second person with a confirmed case of the virus, although she has been at their home in self-isolation. Public health officials said she is doing well and hasn’t shown symptoms of infection.

The couple were aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311 on Jan. 22, which landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Guangzhou.

They had visited Wuhan during their trip to China, the epicentre of the novel virus that has killed 213 people in China and sickened more than 9,800 around the world.

Public health officials have been in contact with those who travelled on the same plane.

Ontario health officials are monitoring 17 other patients with flu-like symptoms, according to the provincial government’s update on Friday.

Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed on Wednesday the first case of the coronavirus in the Western Canadian province after lab results for a suspected case came back positive for the potentially deadly virus.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

