The Link Online, Jan. 29, 30, 31, 2020

Canada chartered passenger plane to repatriate Canadians from Wuhan

Canada has arranged for a special charter plane to fly some 196 Canadians out of the Wuhan, China, a city at the epicentre of an epidemic of this new and deadly strain of a coronavirus.

Canadian officials are now working with Chinese authorities to secure the necessary authorizations for the plane to land in Wuhan, as well as working out the logistical details of how the repatriation will proceed given the fact the city of nearly 11 million inhabitants has been under lockdown. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke of the situation at a press conference on Thursday.

Champagne and Hajdu said they are also still working out the details of what would happen to those Canadians and their family members who are repatriated to Canada.

The issue of Huawei, national security and 5G

Huawei has long been accused of being an agent of the Chinese government. Many security agencies fear that Huawei could use its equipment to steal government and industry secrets, or be able to simply shut down key infrastructure in the event of a conflict, all through potential “back doors”. So far none of these allegations have been proven publicly. Nevertheless, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand have banned Huawei from participating in creating a 5G network in those countries.

Stephanie Carvin (PhD) is an assistant professor at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa. In a conversation with Marc, she says China doesn’t need access to Huawei equipment for nefarious activities, and geo-economic actions of China related to Huawei may be of greater concern than theoretical security concerns.

Survey: Top concern for Canadian employees is their mental well being

It seems in the current workplace environment, people are being tasked with more and more work. This has led to an increase in stress levels. Canadians are feeling this as well.

A recent survey by a major technology oriented human resource service found that a clear majority, three out of four workers,would prioritize their mental well being over their salary

Vincenzo spoke to Paula Allen. She is the senior vice president of research, analytics and innovation at Morneau Shepell

