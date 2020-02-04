Coronavirus threat causes midflight plane detour

Passengers aboard a flight from Toronto to Jamaica had a bit of a fright and a lengthy delay on Monday.
About two hours into the four hour flight to the resort area of Montego Bay the plane was already over Florida.
Suddenly a male passenger stood up and announced that he had just been in China and had the coronavirus.
Other passengers then claim the man was taking mobile phone photos of himself and telling others around him he had the virus.
The flight crew moved him to the back of the plane and gave him a mask and gloves.
The pilot said because of the claim they could not land in the U.S. or Jamaica and the plane with some 243 passengers immediately made a turn back to Toronto.
Police arrested the 29-year-old man from Thornhill, a suburb north of Toronto, and charged him with mischief. He will appear in court in March.
It was a costly “prank” as two flights had to be cancelled as well as most of the passengers losing a day of their vacation. An extra flight had to be scheduled to take the passengers early this morning.
On Monday, health officials in Ontario said they were monitoring 29 cases for possible signs of the novel coronavirus, but also that the three cases in the province previously confirmed were now recovering.
As a person who was patiently waiting on my flight to take me from Jamaica to Toronto then to Ottawa so I could get home to my 3 beautiful daughters , you ruined that….you ruined that, you ruined people’s jobs , family emergencies, your selfish, irresponsible disgusting acts about a very serious illness affecting this country were disgraceful , you not only ruined the 200 people trying to take a vacation and get to Jamaica , people who took time off work , spent thousands on hotels and flights , but you ruined the 200 people on the other end banking on that flight to get us back home safely , most people got left behind till the following day , risking their jobs and patience , not just trying to gain a status perk as you did, so being a mom not letting my daughters down I took 3 different flights and then rented a car and drove through the night to get to them , so thank you for being a moron , thank you for ruining over 400 peoples days so you can get an extra like on social media