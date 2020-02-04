An Airbus A319-100 aircraft, operated by Hi Fly Malta, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2019. Officials told CBC News the federal government has chartered a larger Airbus A330 plane to repatriate more than 300 Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China. (Benoit Tessier/REUTERS)

First group of Canadians set to leave Wuhan on Thursday

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 16:23
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 16:45
0 Comments ↓

A passenger plane chartered by the federal government to repatriate nearly 300 Canadians stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan is on its way to a staging area in neighbouring Vietnam, where it will await a final clearance to airlift Canadian evacuees, Canadian officials said Tuesday.

The first group of Canadians is expected to leave Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the early morning of Feb. 6.

But not everyone who registered for the airlift is guaranteed a seat on the first flight. The Airbus A330, operated by Hi Fly Malta, can only take on board 285 passengers, according to Canadian officials who spoke to CBC News.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the plane had left for Hanoi and will carry on to China when final approvals are granted.

“We will keep you posted as the plane lands and when we can stage what I call ‘step two’ of the operation, which is to go from Hanoi to Wuhan,” Champagne said.

Canadians getting ready


Wuhan, has been at the epicentre of a global coronavirus outbreak that has sickened over 20,630 people in 23 countries and killed at least 425 people as of Tuesday, according to statistics released by the World Health Organization.

However, 99 per cent of all coronavirus cases and fatalities are in China – with the vast majority of cases reported in the Hubei province of which Wuhan is the largest metropolis.

Only two fatalities related to the new coronavirus have been reported outside of China, which has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus within its borders and internationally, and has imposed stringent quarantine measures in Wuhan and other cities affected by the outbreak.

Canadian officials expect to get the permission to enter China’s airspace “within hours” of the plane’s departure, the Champagne said.

“We know that we need to have plane ready, fuelled and with a crew on board to be ready to fly in just when we get the permission,” Champagne said.

Families to be kept together


Canadians who were selected to be airlifted on the first flight have already been contacted to advise them of the complicated procedures, he added.

“The indication we got from the Chinese government is that Canadian citizens would be allowed to leave and to maintain family unity with respect to children,” Champagne said.

Chinese authorities have indicated that only people who have travelled to China on foreign passports will be allowed to leave, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus, Champagne said.

Dual citizens, who travelled to China on their Chinese passport and permanent residents, will not be allowed to leave the country, unless they are accompanying a minor who is a Canadian citizen, Champagne said.

“But I will continue to advocate for every Canadian,” Champagne said, stressing that the issue of affects not only Canadians but many other countries that have dual citizens in China.

Champagne said the numbers have been fluctuating, but there are now about 300 Canadians requesting repatriation. Based on past evacuations, about 20 per cent of those individuals could be “no shows” who choose not to leave for various reasons, he said.

Once, these Canadians and their family members arrive in Canada, they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, officials said.

WATCH | What we know about the new coronavirus so far:
Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

With files from CBC News

Categories: Health, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Canadians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Black history month: Royal Canadian mint special coin

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Largest Canadian solar farm to begin operating next year

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

5G-In the rush to the internet of things, is human health at risk?

RCI | Français

Atlantique Nord : opération de sauvetage réussie d'un baleineau noir blessé

RCI | Español

Ministros canadienses conmemoran Mes de la Historia de los Negros

RCI | 中文

中国女在德国无症状传播武汉肺炎是乌龙

العربية | RCI

الطائرة الأوكرانية: استياء كندي من مماطلة إيران في تحليل الصندوقيْن الأسوديْن

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Jacques Ménard, ex-président de la Banque de Montréal, est mortCoronavirus : le rapatriement des Canadiens coincés à Wuhan repoussé d'une journéeUn nouveau-né chinois contaminé par le coronavirusStéphane Handfield ne sera pas candidat à la direction du PQVol détourné pour une fausse infection au coronavirus : « Ce n'était pas intelligent »Le SPVQ veut savoir ce qu’a fait Eustachio Gallese le jour du meurtre de Marylène LevesqueCoronavirus : 251 Canadiens confinés pour 14 jours sur un bateau de croisière au JaponUn discours de Trump sur l’état de l’Union marqué par la polarisationUne grève générale des enseignants suivie d’une loi spéciale en Ontario : le chemin inévitable?De plus en plus de Québécois ont accès à un médecin de famille
On the eve of impeachment acquittal, Trump uses state of the union as stump speechTrudeau says weather delays airlift evacuating Canadians from Wuhan by at least a dayFossil of sea monster with needle-sharp snout found on Alaskan islandCyberspies mistakenly eyed Canadian for five years, watchdog report saysWHO seeking to raise $675M to respond to growing coronavirus outbreakWhat the Trans Mountain decision means for Alberta's oilpatchWhat you need to know about the Coastal GasLink pipeline conflictA U.S. court blamed Roundup for causing cancer. Then Canada defended the herbicide, emails show'Big victory' for Buttigieg, 'big trouble' for Biden based on latest Iowa resultsOne step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau