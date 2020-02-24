Canada and United Kingdom announce AI research collaboration

Canada and the United Kingdom announced this morning that they are collaborating with each other to develop and use artificial intelligence technology, by investing $5 million, and £5 million respectively, over the next three years.

The funding will go towards research in a variety of fields over the ten years as part of the Canada-UK Artificial Intelligence Initiative, according to a press release from the social sciences and humanities council of Canada.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming all industries and sectors, opening up more opportunities for Canadians,” said Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of science, innovation and industry. “Today, we take one step further toward ensuring that AI innovation and growth builds competitive and resilient economies, and maximizes the social and health benefits in both Canada and in the UK.”

Some of the research projects that were announced today included using AI to counter abusive language, online, improving the labour market, and create technology to better detect and monitor global disease outbreaks.

“The increasing prevalence of AI, machine learning and automation in our lives is generating a range of challenges and opportunities that demand better understandings and sophisticated solutions,” said Jennifer Rubin, the executive chair of the Economic and Social Research Council, a part of the United Kingdom Research and Innovation. “This raises social, technical and cultural questions that the social sciences in collaboration with other disciplines can help address.”

The Canada-UK Artificial Intelligence Initiative was launched over the summer last year.