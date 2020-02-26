Quebec company partners with Dell to expand reach of immersive learning spaces

Quebec based company Lü Interactive Playground announced yesterday that it is partnering with Dell Technologies to begin implementing interactive and immersive learning to schools around the world.

Using giant projectors, sounds systems and 3D cameras, Lü Interactive Playground is able to transform gymnasiums into a giant interactive and immersive learning environment for its students. The learning space combines athletic activities and with academic learning, so students can learn and remain active at the same time.

“Teachers are superheroes. What if we could provide them with the most advanced learning spaces to educate, inspire and engage young people? What if they could combine fitness and learning so their students can get fit while learning math or geography in gym class?” said Vincent Routhier, the chief executive officer and founder of Lü Interactive Playground.

“At Lü, we’re on a mission to foster each child’s full potential, and by collaborating with Dell Technologies, I’m confident we can take it to the next level.”

Routhier said that one of the goals of the interactive learning space is to get the students engaged in the activity as well as increase the amount of time they’re physically active.

The partnership with Dell Technologies will make it easier for Lü to export their technology to students in primary and secondary schools worldwide. Routhier said that Dell already has a strong presence in many countries, which opens up new markets for the Lü Interactive Playground.

“Dell Technologies is passionate about driving human progress through greater access to technology, and Lü’s interactive solutions empower student-centered learning in new and exciting ways,” said Adam Garry, Senior Director of Education Strategy at Dell Technologies.

Lü Interactive Technologies was founded in 2017, and already has installed 400 of its systems that serves 30,000 students weekly in over 20 countries around the world.