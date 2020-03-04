Stores across Canada running low on supplies amid fears of coronavirus

Across Canada supplies like hand sanitizer and masks are running low as Canadians stock up on supplies due to the COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

As of publishing this story, Canada has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 20 being in Ontario, 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

Sara Azad, the co-owner of Brisson Pharmacy in Ottawa told CBC News that their store has sold out of masks, and can not order anymore.

Azad also said that they are keeping hand sanitizer behind the counter in order to distribute their limited stock fairly.

Robert Doyle a pharmacist in St. Johns, which currently has no cases of coronavirus told CBC’s On the Go that the increase in demand of the N95 masks, which is supposed to block 95 per cent of air particles, has had led to shortage with from the suppliers he works with.

Stores in British Columbia are reporting the same issue and said that full shipments of masks are gone before the end of the day.

Health Canada said that while the risk of coronavirus to Canadians is low, it remains important to be prepared for all possible scenarios.

They said that Canadians should stock up on supplies but to avoid panic buying large quantities of stock in one purchase.

It is easier on the supply chain if people gradually build up their household stores,” Health Canada’s website said. “To do this, you can add a few extra items to your grocery cart every time you shop.”

They recommend having non-perishable food items, and to have extra supplies of pet food, toilet paper, and facial tissue, so that it is not necessary to go out and purchase theme items in the case of an outbreak, or if you fall ill.

The World Health Organization recommended wearing masks if taking care of someone who is ill with coronavirus, or if you begin coughing and sneezing.

The United States General Surgeon, Jerome M. Adams urged people last week to stop buying mask because they are not effective at preventing the public from being infected by coronavirus.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

In order to deal with the coronavirus outbreak Canada just created a new cabinet committee.

“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe,” Canadian Prime Minister said in a press release.

“This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”

With files from CBC News, Natalia Goodwin, Kimberly Molina and Adam van der Zwan