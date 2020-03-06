All-female broadcast team set to make history Sunday…and then some!

History will be made Sunday in Canada–by a whisker.

Fittingly enough–at least when Canadians are involved–it will take place at a hockey arena…in Calgary, Alberta when the hometown Flames host the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The rink?

The Scotiabank Saddledome.

In case you might have missed it, Sunday is International Women’s Day.

So, for the first time ever, an all-female broadcast crew will cover an NHL game–from the announcers in the booth to the director and the technicians in the truck, to the producers back at mission control.

Play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall, game analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Christine Simpson will be the most visible faces in the Sportsnet broadcast that will be produced by a production team live from Calgary, Toronto and Salmon Arm, B.C. that includes Hometown Hockey executive producer Alison Raymond, game producer Maria Skinner and director Dawn Landis.

BUT HOLD ON A SEC!

Remember that whisker I mentioned at the top?

Read about THAT…..HERE!

Kind of like Roger Bannister and John Landy, eh?

Ah, History!

With files from CBC, CP, Sportsnet, dailyhive.com