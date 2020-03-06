Canadian hockey reporter Christine Simpson will be joined by play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall and game analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall to work Sunday's NHL game in Calgary to cap Sportsnet's week of programming recognizing International Women's Day. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

All-female broadcast team set to make history Sunday…and then some!

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 08:00
Last Updated: Friday, March 6, 2020 11:05
0 Comments ↓

History will be made Sunday in Canada–by a whisker.

Fittingly enough–at least when Canadians are involved–it will take place at a hockey arena…in Calgary, Alberta when the hometown Flames host the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The rink?

The Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sometimes history gets made in some pretty funky places. (Ed Middleton/CBC)

In case you might have missed it, Sunday is International Women’s Day.

So, for the first time ever, an all-female broadcast crew will cover an NHL game–from the announcers in the booth to the director and the technicians in the truck, to the producers back at mission control.

Play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall, game analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Christine Simpson will be the most visible faces in the Sportsnet broadcast that will be produced by a production team live from Calgary, Toronto and Salmon Arm, B.C. that includes Hometown Hockey executive producer Alison Raymond, game producer Maria Skinner and director Dawn Landis.

BUT HOLD ON A SEC!

Remember that whisker I mentioned at the top?

Read about THAT…..HERE!

Kind of like Roger Bannister and John Landy, eh?

Ah, History!

With files from CBC, CP, Sportsnet, dailyhive.com

Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

