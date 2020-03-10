This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (The Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

Canadian holistic medicine clinic warned over coronavirus treatment products

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 17:23
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 17:26
0 Comments ↓

The United States Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to the Vivify Holistic Clinic, a holistic medicine clinic based in Sarnia, Ontario, for selling products that are intended to treat, or prevent COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The letter, which was sent on March 6, requested that there be immediate action to end the sale of the unapproved and unauthorized products. 

The letter also said that FDA reviewed the website coronavirusdefense.com, operated by Vivify Holistic Clinic and found some examples of claims that show the intended use of products and mislead customers into thinking that the products are safe and effective at treating coronavirus. 

The FDA listed five examples of Vivify Holistic Clinic’s claims in its letter. One of the examples is a Facebook post Vivify Holistic Clinic made on Jan. 27, 2020, which linked to coronavirusdefense.com.

“Regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus: Stephen Buhner . . . has done extensive research on coronaviruses . . . He has treated them very successfully using his protocols. A few days ago he posted on facebook a 4 part protocol specific for the Wuhan outbreak. The last few days I have been working very hard to set up a website coronavirusdefense.com up to sell Mr. Buhner’s protocol,” a Facebook post from Vivify Holistic Clinic said, according to the FDA.

When visiting Vivify’s Facebook page today, the post does not appear. The website coronavirusdefense.com redirects to herbalprotocol.com, which explicity said that the products sold are not intended to replace medical treatment, there are no claims to cure any medical condition, and that the products have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the FDA.

Radio-Canada International reached out to the Vivify Holistic Clinic for further clarifications but they did not respond by press time.

The FDA and the Federal Trade Commision sent out the letters in order to protect Americans during the global coronavirus outbreak. As of publishing this story, there are over 750 cases of coronavirus in the US. 

Once warned, companies have 48 hours to contact the FDA and explain the steps they have taken to correct the violations. 

Six other businesses in the United States also received warning letters from the FDA for violations related to coronavirus treatment or prevention. 

‘‘There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19,’’ the FDA said in a press release yesterday morning. ‘‘Although there are investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development, these investigational products are in the early stages of product development and have not yet been fully tested for safety or effectiveness.’’

In a statement sent to Radio Canada-International, Health Canada said that they have not approved any product to treat COVID-19, and that it is aware that the FDA issued warnings to seven companies for falsely selling products that claim to cure, treat or prevent the virus.

Health Canada will also followup on two companies, the Vivify Holistic Clinic, and The Jim Bakker Show, and assess the other cases the FDA referenced and check wether or not the same products are being sold in Canada.

‘‘Selling unauthorized health products or making false or misleading claims to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada. ‘‘The Department takes this matter very seriously and will take action to stop this activity,” Health Canada said in an email. 

According to the World Health Organization there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 100 countries. As of this morning, Canada has 80 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus. 

With files from CBC News and Sanjay Maru

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Efforts to bring female voices to journalism in Africa

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Jobs scams; frustration, expense, hurt

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

National police to limit, but not stop use of facial recognition technology

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Canada reeling from drops in Monday's markets

RCI | Français

Vapotage et santé des jeunes : des Canadiens inquiets, la Fondation des maladies du cœur et de l'AVC appelle le fédéral à l'action

RCI | Español

Asistente médico automatizado ayuda a estar al día sobre el COVID-19 en Canadá

RCI | 中文

新冠病毒与加拿大经济：财长的定心丸管用吗？

تًكرّم جوائز جونو صُنّاع الموسيقى الكنديين في مُختلف الأصناف - The Juno Awardsالعربية | RCI

حفل توزيع جوائز جونو سيُقَام في موعده رغم فيروس كورونا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Biden victorieux dans au moins trois États du « mini-super mardi »Coronavirus : une personne infectée a pris métro et autobus à Montréal et LongueuilCoronavirus : l'État de New York crée un « centre de confinement » à New RochelleCoronavirus : Justin Trudeau annoncera des mesures d’aide dès demainVidéos pornos illégales : Ottawa envisage de légiférerCoronavirus : un ministre fédéral se place en quarantaine volontaireDeux avions de reconnaissance russes interceptés près de l'AlaskaMeurtre de Sandra Gaudet : des appuis de taille pour la demande d'une enquête publiqueUn budget pas assez prévoyant et pas assez vert, dit l’oppositionQuébec revoit son crédit d’impôt à l’investissement
The NationalCoachella music festival postponed over coronavirus concernsBiden strengthens lead in Democratic race with projected wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi primariesTelcos say new anti-spoofing technology won't fully roll out this yearQuebec government tries to go green in new budget, pushing public transit and electric carsTrump's pitch for coronavirus payroll tax break gets cool reception from both partiesNygard company restructures finances in midst of sexual assault class-action lawsuit against ownerA Canadian is leading the global fight against COVID-19, and wants you to know the factsRussian parliament begins paving way for Putin to run for president againThe Great Recession nearly killed Harper's government — and COVID-19 could be worse