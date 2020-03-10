Canadian music award show to go according to schedule

Canada’s music award show, the Junos will still go on as planned, the host city Saskatoon announced in a press release Monday afternoon.

The Junos are scheduled to take place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on March 15, 2020.

“At this time, Saskatchewan does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the risk to Canadians remains low,” said Dr. Johnmark Opondo, the medical health officer in Saskatoon for the Saskatchewan Health Authority. “SHA Public Health in Saskatoon recommends large gatherings like the JUNOS 20 Awards proceed.

The city of Saskatoon said that they have been monitoring and actively assessing the impact of coronavirus since January.

Opondo told CBC News that he has been speaking with the organizers of the Junos to ensure that they safety measures are being put in place.

He also said that there have been between 50 and 70 tests for coronavirus in Saskatchewan, and none have tested positive.

“We continue to encourage participants and attendees to practice strong hand hygiene, minimize close contact such as no hand shaking, and should not attend if they are feeling sick,“ Opondo said. “These guidelines will help prevent the spread of infectious illnesses, including influenza and gastroenteritis.“

According to the World Health Organization there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 100 countries. As of this morning, Canada has 80 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday health officials in British Columbia said a man died from COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. It is the first reported death of coronavirus in Canada.

With files from CBC News