North American stock markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, were shut down for about 15 minutres on Monday as panic selling settled in in the wake the spreading COVID-19 virus around the world. There are now 71 confirmed and presumptive cases, across Canada. (Richard Drew/The Associated Press)

Canada records its first death from the COVID-19 virus

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 13:31
Last Updated: Monday, March 9, 2020 15:01
0 Comments ↓

Health officials in British Columbia say a man has died of the COVID-19 virus.

The death at the Lynn Valley long-term care centre in North Vancouver is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in Canada.

Officials say the person believed to be the first person to die in Canada of the COVID-19 virus died at this North Vancouver care centre. (Deborah Goble/CBC)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on the weekend that two elderly residents of the facility had been diagnosed with the virus.

Henry said Monday the diagnoses followed an earlier diagnosis of a worker at the care home, making the cases especially concerning as examples of community transmission.

Henry and Dix described the situation at the care centre as an “outbreak.”

Currently, there are 71 presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Canada–22 more than were reported Friday–as the spreading virus affects more and more Canadians–from patients, to athletes, to business people, to stock market punters and brokers.

As the number of cases grows, Canadian manufacturers, already dealing with the after-effects of recent railway blockades, are preparing for possible widespread disruptions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, especially industries that use Chinese suppliers.

As well, the Toronto Stock Exchange was among the North American markets where trading was halted briefly on Monday as circuit breakers designed to slow down panic selling kicked in within minutes of opening.

Rebecca Johnston, left, celebrated in April after scoring for Canada in its 6-1 victory over host Finland at the 2019 women’s world hockey championship in Espoo. This year’s championship, scheduled to start at the end of this month in Nova Scotia, were cancelled Saturday because of the spreading COVID-19 virus. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via Associated Press)

And two sporting events–the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation women’s world hockey championships scheduled to begin at the end of March and the Arctic Winter Games, set to begin March 15 in Whitehorse, Yukon–were cancelled over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said Monday the provincial government is evaluating whether to allow the world figure skating championships to take place next week in Montreal.

McCann said cancelling the competition has not been ruled out, and a decision will be made as quickly as possible.

As well, Global Affairs is sending a plane to Oakland, California to bring home Canadian passengers who have been aboard a cruise ship where cases of novel coronavirus have occurred.

The Grand Princess has been off the coast of California for days while passengers were tested for COVID-19.

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)

Twenty-one people tested positive, but there was no word if that included any of the 237 Canadians on the ship.

The ship was scheduled to dock in Oakland, California on Monday.

Canadian passengers will be flown to CFB Trenton, Ontario where they will be assessed and quarantined for two weeks.

The World Health Organization says more than 100 countries have now reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Over 100,000 people have been infected.

With files from CBC (Alex Migdal, Paige Parsons, Janyce McGregor, Monty Mosher, Steve Silva, Danielle d’Entremont), RCI (Marc Montgomery)

Categories: Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Canada records its first death from the COVID-19 virus

Environment, Health, International

Air pollution- a pandemic worse than a virus

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian company's hologram tech meetings save time, money, pollution

RCI | Français

Coronavirus : premier décès au Canada

RCI | Español

Justin Trudeau rinde homenaje a mujeres inmigrantes en Canadá en Día Internacional de la Mujer

RCI | 中文

帮助华人社区应对疫情，“当代白求恩行动促进会”医生与中文媒体合作录制讲座

العربية | RCI

إيمانويل بولطفالله: أنا هدية وهبتها السماء لوالدي