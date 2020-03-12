A direction sign to the subway, locally called the "metro", is seen in Montreal on June 18, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)

Montreal public transit authorities increase cleaning frequency

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 13:39
0 Comments ↓

The Société de Transport de Montréal said in a statement that they will increase cleaning frequency to more than once a week on buses, paratransit minibuses, trains and stations, as a precautionary measure.

“The STM is in close contact with public health authorities, who are keeping us informed of the situation as well as any cases that might concern us and the measures that need to be taken,” the STM said in a statement to CBC News yesterday afternoon. 

They also said they have prepared the distribution of disinfectant wipes for all STM agents, train operators and drivers, on both regular and paratransit networks. 

The STM said that despite the fact that experts say that the risk of transmission remains low on public transit and the virus does not survive on a dry surface for more than three hours, they are still taking protective measures. 

Last week, the STM said that it washes car floors every few days, but that they would introduce a cleaning program to make sure everything in metro cars, including the hand rails were cleaned within seven days.

The STM also said that they would clean and disinfect all visible surfaces at least once a week. 

Earlier this week, Quebec public health officials said that a person who tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus had taken a bus on the South Shore of Montreal, and taken two metro lines over a two week period.

As of late Wednesday there are 118 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada. Quebec has 13 confirmed cases, and 136 cases are under investigation.

On Thursday morning, Quebec Premier, Francois Legault, announced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Quebec’s Public Health Director, Horacio Arruda estimated that if nothing is done to curb the spread of the virus, 30 to 70 per cent of Quebecers will be infected. 

With files from CBC News, and Isaac Olson

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

First Nations leaders in northern Canada warn of COVID-19 time bomb

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Morneau to hand down 2020 budget on March 30th

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Trudeau announces $1-billion package to help Canadians cope with COVID-19

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Google asks North American employees to work from home

RCI | Français

Coronavirus : le premier ministre du Canada et sa femme en isolement

RCI | Español

Winnipeg, ciudad inclusiva y acogedora para los inmigrantes

RCI | 中文

突发：加拿大总理特鲁多与太太苏菲进入自我隔离，新民主党领袖辛格也在自我隔离

العربية | RCI

الطائرة الأوكرانيّة: إيران تعد بتسليم أوكرانيا الصندوقيْن الأسوديْن وكندا تحكم على الأفعال لا الأقوال