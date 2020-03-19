FAQ, ask quiestion online, what where when how and why, search information on internet

Digital learning resources being offered during COVID-19 outbreak

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 14:29
Last Updated: Thursday, March 19, 2020 16:35
0 Comments ↓

With most schools across Canada closed to slow down the spread of COVID-19, some Canadian companies are offering support to families who may find themselves in uncharted territory.

To help families, Pearson Canada, a company that works with teachers on ways to teach children, and Kivuto, a company that distributes digital resources to students, have partnered up to offer access to digital learning resources.

“During this unprecedented and challenging time, we recognize that teachers, parents and caregivers are working hard to provide continuity and support for the learning experience,” Marlene Olsavsky, the managing director at Pearson Canada, said in a press release.

“As Canada’s learning company, we want to ensure that families have access to the same high quality, trusted resources that are used in classrooms across Canada everyday so that students have the resources they need to support their learning.”

Starting today, Pearson Canada is offering access to resources to help families with online learning such as books to teach mathematics, digital textbooks, and activities to commemorate special awareness days.

Kivuto is giving families access to digital versions of over 70 of the most used curriculum textbooks for elementary and secondary school in a variety of subjects including literacy, math, science, French as a second language, and social studies.

Pearson Canada also said that they are providing resources, such as webinars, to support teachers, and students who are working or studying remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Categories: Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

