Members of the cast from The Beatles "LOVE" perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles in 2012. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/File)

Cirque du Soleil folds its tent, at least for now

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:28
0 Comments ↓

Cirque du Soleil, the Montreal-based show business juggernaut that once appeared headed for nothing but fame, fortune and world-wide acclaim, has been reduced to a skeleton crew charged with keeping the company breathing.

On Tuesday, it announced it was laying off 2,600 employees — 1,200 artists and 1,400 technicians.

For two days, the roughly 1,600 employees working at the company’s Montreal head office remained on the job.

The axe fell on them Thursday.

About 95 per cent of the 4,679-member workforce is now looking for work.

Cirque du Soleil shows around the world are now grounded.(Jonathan Short/Associated Press)

Cirque du Soleil President Daniel Lamarre said the layoffs, which he called temporary, were necessary to stabilize the company’s future in light of current measures being taken around the world to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Limiting the size of public gatherings, he said, had forced Cirque du Soleil to cancel shows world-wide.

On Wednesday, Moody’s, the influential American bond credit rating company, downgraded Cirque du Soleil’s rating, to “negative.”

In an interview with the Montreal Gazette’s Brendan Kelly, Lamarre rejected arguments that the company was already precariously overextended financially prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We were in a growing mode, and under normal circumstances my view is that probably in six months to a year from now we would have been worth more than (what the Cirque was worth when Guy Laliberté sold the company for $1.5 billion in 2015),” Lamarre told Kelly.

“We were optimizing our portfolio of shows. We had a huge axis of development. … Nobody could predict what is happening now.”

With files from CBC (John MacFarlane), Montreal Gazette (Brendan Kelly), Canadian Press

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Cirque du Soleil folds its tent, at least for now

RCI | Français

Coronavirus : les meilleurs outils pour travailler de la maison 

RCI | Español

Canadá cierra la frontera a los refugiados que llegan de Estados Unidos

RCI | 中文

保障医疗物资供应：加拿大政府提出帮助企业增产转产

العربية | RCI

كيف تصلح بنفسك مشاكل تقنية في هاتفك؟