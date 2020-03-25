People line up at a Service Canada office in Montreal on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are struggling to make ends meet anxiously awaited promised federal help with the Senate set to take up an emergency $82-billion financial package passed by the House of Commons on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

1 in 3 Canadians worry about making rent and mortgage payments: survey

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 11:21

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the country, sparking growing fears of infection, Canadians are also becoming increasingly concerned about their financial health, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

More than four-in-ten Canadians (44 per cent) reported that they or someone in their household has lost hours due to the economic downturn, the survey found. An additional 18 per cent said they expect to lose work soon.

More than a third of Canadians (34 per cent) said they worry their household may miss a rent or mortgage payment this month or have to start borrowing money (32 per cent) or have already done those things, the survey found.

Nearly four-in-ten (37 per cent) of those who have experienced job loss in their household said they don’t have enough of a financial cushion to handle even an extra $100 expense in the next 30 days.

The survey comes as a growing number of economists are warning that Canada’s economy is entering “uncharted waters.”

“The economy has already entered a deep downturn that we expect will rival the worst year of the Great Recession,” said a report by RBC Economics, released Tuesday.

The pressure on the economy will be widespread with the services sector hit by a severe demand shock as social distancing keeps consumers and workers at home, and no province will be spared the economic impact of the pandemic, the report said.

While much depends on the extent to which social distancing measures will be successful in slowing the spread of the virus, the report’s authors believe Canada’s GDP could drop by 2.5 per cent in 2020, including a decline in the second quarter “that will likely dwarf any other drop since at least the 1960s.”

The unemployment rate is also expected to rise sharply.

“Indeed, the rate currently is probably already 10 per cent and we expect will peak at north of 11 per cent on a monthly basis, perhaps reaching that level as soon as April,” the report said.

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Possibilité de traquer les contrevenants de la pandémie grâce à leur portables

RCI | Español

Ontario: cooperación y creatividad para derrotar al virus

RCI | 中文

新冠疫情当前，如何愉快而高效地在家工作？

وزير المال الكندي بيل مورنو قدّم مشروع القانون حول خطّة المساعدة الطارئة في جلسة مجلس العموم في 24-03-2020/Adrian Wyld/CPالعربية | RCI

كوفيد-19: مجلس العموم يقرّ بالإجماع خطّة الطوارئ الحكوميّة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
La santé publique fédérale fait le point sur la COVID-19Le Canada et le coronavirus : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : 1 mort et 100 cas déclarés positifs de plus en OntarioLe plan d'urgence fédéral adopté à l'unanimité aux CommunesL’isolement social donne des résultats, montre une étudeCOVID-19 aux États-Unis : un voisin « préoccupant » pour OttawaLe prince Charles est déclaré positif au coronavirusDes prisonniers libérés en Ontario pour éviter une épidémie de COVID-19Immunosupprimés, des employés du réseau de la santé sont privés de salaireQuébec entrouvre la porte aux travailleurs de la santé diplômés à l’étranger
1 in 3 Canadians worry they'll miss rent or mortgage payment due to COVID-19 — surveyGet informed on the top stories of the day in one quick scanIs there a generational divide in attitudes to pandemic measures? It's complicatedMPs pass legislation for COVID-19 supports after opposition limits government's powersU.S. Senate, White House reach deal on $2T coronavirus rescue packageHow a lab in Sask. that focuses on animals became Canada's $23M hope for a COVID-19 vaccineHow do you process a million EI claims? Don't try to make it perfect, say experts'Go home and stay home.' But also exercise. How do we do that?Why Canada's COVID-19 'war-time' response could be derailed by a swab on a stick'I've never been so stressed': Health-care workers in COVID-19 battle face PTSD, mental health issues