Quebec releases online learning service while schools remain closed

Quebec’s Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge announced earlier today the launch of a bilingual online learning service for parents and children to use from home while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The service, called Open School, or L’École Ouverte in French, is a platform of free and accessible resources, learning activities, and games for children to stay mentally and physically active.

In a press release Roberge said that they’re giving parents all the tools necessary to support their children and create a desire to learn.

The website offers resources for a variety of subjects including mathematics, arts, English, French as a second language, science, and history. It is also broken down by grade level which includes preschool, elementary school, high school, adult education and vocational training.

According to the website, the activities are designed to allow everyone to complete them on their own or with friends and families.

Roberge said the website will be regularly updated with new activities. He also noted that using the resources isn’t mandatory.

The Quebec government closed all schools in the province until at least May 1 earlier this month amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada.

As of Monday, Quebec has 3,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths.



