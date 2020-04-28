PM Trudeau’s mother in hospital after fire at Montreal apartment building

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, is being treated for smoke inhalation in hospital after a fire broke out in her Montreal apartment building, according to reports by Radio-Canada.

Trudeau tweeted Tuesday morning that his mother was “doing fine.”

“Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent us well wishes,” Trudeau wrote. “I’d also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work, and I’m keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today.”

It’s unclear whether Trudeau, who has been in self-imposed isolation and working from home in Ottawa, plans to travel to Montreal to visit his mother.

The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the building on Doctor Penfield Avenue in downtown Montreal. More than 70 firefighters were called to respond.

Firefighters say the fire appears to have started on an outside terrace on the fifth floor. The fire has forced three families out of their homes and the Red Cross is offering them support, Radio-Canada reports.

Trudeau, the former wife of the late prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, is also a well-known author and performed a one-woman comedy show at Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival last summer.

With files from Radio-Canada and CBC News