Volunteers of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre's Bannock Bus Outreach program hand out coffee and food to those in need in downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on May 21 $75 million in new funding for Indigenous organizations providing services to Indigenous peoples in urban centres and off reserve. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa pledges additional COVID-19 funding for off-reserve Indigenous people

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:28

The federal government will provide $75 million in new funding for Indigenous organizations providing “critical” services to Indigenous peoples living in cities and off reserve during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Speaking at his regular news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said this additional funding will go towards projects providing food security, mental health support services, sanitation and protective equipment for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Canadians.

“This is critical work. If you live off reserve or in a city, we’re working to make sure you don’t fall through the cracks,” Trudeau said.

“You need and deserve services that are culturally-appropriate.”

The new money, which comes on top of $15 million announced by Ottawa in March, could also help with other needs, such as support for Elders, transportation, and educational materials for Indigenous children and youth, Trudeau said.

“Indigenous peoples living in urban centres are experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 in a unique way,” said in a statement Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller.

“That is why we are supporting organizations that play an essential role in their lives and give a helping hand in providing crucial services to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis during this difficult time.”

Funding for projects will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

The additional funding comes amid criticism that the Liberal government has largely ignored the plight of thousands of Indigenous people who live off-reserve and in urban centres, and are not covered by federal funding for Indigenous communities.

With files from The Canadian Press

Categories: Indigenous, Politics, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Confinement - Our lives in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
28 militaires appelés en renfort maintenant atteints de la COVID-19Les élèves du Québec seront assis sur les bancs d'école à la rentrée scolaireLes camps de jour du Québec seront ouverts cet étéPas de masque pour Trump lors de sa visite dans une usine du MichiganUn incendie « catastrophique » ravage une usine de homard de la Péninsule acadienneWestJet demande une exemption à la loi encadrant les licenciements collectifsLes jeunes Canadiens s'ennuient de l'école, selon un sondageLes piscines publiques rouvriront-elles cet été? Ça dépend d'où vous habitezLegault ferme la porte à une régularisation des « anges gardiens » demandeurs d’asileUn déconfinement élargi et des rassemblements plus nombreux dès le 8 juin en Saskatchewan
Trump tours Michigan factory to tout medical devices without a maskMan who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with murderConservatives toss Karahalios out of leadership race for second timeB.C. closes its provincial campsites to non-residents this summerWestJet seeks exemption to section of Canada Labour Code covering group terminationsAlberta Energy Regulator suspends environmental monitoring for oilpatch over COVID-19How a debunked COVID-19 video kept spreading after Facebook and YouTube took it down'My, that's a strange bird ... OMG it's a bear!!!' : High-climbing bruin caught on video in northern OntarioShopify permanently moves to work-from-home modelCanada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcel competition