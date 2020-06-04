Dental offices across Nova Scotia will reopen for some dental procedures starting tomorrow. (iStock/Harbucks)

Dental offices in Nova Scotia open for urgent care procedures tomorrow

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 4, 2020 12:06
Last Updated: Thursday, June 4, 2020 16:53

Dental offices across Nova Scotia will reopen for urgent dental procedures starting tomorrow, according to a press release from the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia. 

Urgent care includes treatments for dental pain caused by infections, chipped or broken teeth and fillings, as well as dental emergencies. 

“The past twelve weeks of limited access to dental care has been extremely difficult for both patients and oral health care providers,” Dr. Martin Gillis, the registrar of the provincial dental board of Nova Scotia, said in a press release. 

Dental offices will begin providing services for non-urgent care treatments starting on June 19, as part of the phased approach to opening dental offices proposed by the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia and approved by the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. 

According to the press release there will be some noticeable differences when dental offices reopen in a post COVID-19 world. Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have to respect social distancing measures in waiting rooms. 

Dental office workers will also be required to wear more personal protective equipment when treating patients. 

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their understanding and all oral health providers for their professionalism during these unprecedented times,” Dr. Gillis said.

Categories: Economy, Health, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une sénatrice républicaine avoue son dilemme à voter pour TrumpAprès son arrestation musclée, un homme au Nunavut est attaqué durant sa détentionFaire affaire avec Huawei pourrait priver le Canada de renseignements américainsCérémonie à la mémoire de George Floyd : « Enlevez votre genou de notre cou! »Plaidoyers pour un accès universel au futur vaccin contre la COVID-19Legault minimise le risque d'exode chez les préposés aux bénéficiairesFrontière fermée : une fillette de 6 ans du Nouveau-Brunswick séparée de ses parents« On est en train de ralentir la propagation » du virus, affirme TrudeauUgo Fredette sera-t-il incarcéré pour 50 ans?Projet de loi 61 : François Legault accusé de revenir à « l'époque Duplessis »
American Civil Liberties Union sues Trump administration over police action against protestersState Department says U.S. will reassess intelligence-sharing with Canada if it lets Huawei into 5GToronto COVID-19 hot spots map missing 2,000 confirmed casesPrivate long-term care executive turfed after mocking families in online callSpate of RCMP-involved deaths and injuries sparks concern in north central B.C.Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says memories of racism don't go awayInfluential Lancet hydroxychloroquine study retracted by 3 authorsWould-be passengers get around airline refund policies via credit card chargebacksNBA moves toward late July restart with approval of 22-team formatRCMP confirms N.S. gunman illegally acquired all 5 guns used during mass shooting