Dental offices in Nova Scotia open for urgent care procedures tomorrow

Dental offices across Nova Scotia will reopen for urgent dental procedures starting tomorrow, according to a press release from the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia.

Urgent care includes treatments for dental pain caused by infections, chipped or broken teeth and fillings, as well as dental emergencies.

“The past twelve weeks of limited access to dental care has been extremely difficult for both patients and oral health care providers,” Dr. Martin Gillis, the registrar of the provincial dental board of Nova Scotia, said in a press release.

Dental offices will begin providing services for non-urgent care treatments starting on June 19, as part of the phased approach to opening dental offices proposed by the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia and approved by the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

According to the press release there will be some noticeable differences when dental offices reopen in a post COVID-19 world. Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have to respect social distancing measures in waiting rooms.

Dental office workers will also be required to wear more personal protective equipment when treating patients.

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their understanding and all oral health providers for their professionalism during these unprecedented times,” Dr. Gillis said.