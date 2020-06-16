Government extends emergency benefit program by 8 more weeks

Citing “a long journey ahead” on the road to Canada’s economic recovery, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the federal government is extending by two more months a key income replacement program for millions of Canadians who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) has provided taxable payments of $2,000 per month to over eight million Canadians.

But the 16-week program, which was launched in April, was set to expire soon as many applicants were about to run out of their original $8,000 limit.

“Over the past few months, Canadians have been able to count on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help them get through a tough time,” Trudeau said.

“And the reality is that even as we start to reopen, a lot of people still need this support to pay their bills while they look for work.”

The minority Liberal government introduced legislation last week that placed conditions on CERB payments requiring recipients to actively look for work and to not turn down reasonable work opportunities.

That legislation did not pass, but Trudeau said Tuesday the government will find ways to encourage people to work when they are able.

“Over the next few weeks, our government will look at international best practices, and monitor the economy and the progression of the virus to see what changes – if any – need to be made to the program so that more people are supported,” Trudeau said.

Watch: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on extending CERB benefits

With files from CBC News