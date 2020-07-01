Canada goes for mostly virtual celebrations of its 153rd birthday

Canadians from coast to coast to coast marked the country’s 153rd birthday without the usual Canada Day parades and open-air concerts but among a tight circle of friends and family with backyard barbecues and virtual celebrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the high-profile celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and even the fireworks will move to virtual reality as officials try to keep Canadians from congregating in large numbers.

The 53 bells of the Peace Tower will still ring today, with two special recitals streamed live.

CBC News is streaming a live Canada Day special, centred on the theme of celebrating those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the forefront of protests against anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism. Coverage begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

“The last few months have been difficult for all Canadians, but throughout this pandemic, we have been there for one another,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

“Canada’s success is because of its people. People who strive to live up to our shared values of peace, equality, and compassion, and know that diversity is our strength.”

Canada is an amazing place to call home, and its people make it even better. We’re always there for each other – in good times and bad – and we always will be. And that’s worth celebrating. Happy Canada Day, everyone! https://t.co/SDC41cWOY0 pic.twitter.com/2OKNyxGEqe — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2020

The situation is different across the enormous expanses of the country.

As of June 30th, Canada had registered 104,204 cases of COVID-19, 8,591 deaths related to the disease and 67,594 recoveries.

While Canada’s two largest metropolitan areas, Toronto and Montreal, continue to be hotspots for the pandemic, Canada’s four Atlantic provinces, the Prairie provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Western provinces of Alberta and British columbia, as well as Yukon and the Northwest territories have made tremendous strides in controlling the outbreak.

The Arctic territory of Nunavut remains the only Canadian jurisdiction that hasn’t had any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Governor General honours ‘remarkable Canadians’

Governor General Julie Payette is recognizing 123 Canadians for their skills, courage or dedication to service with a decoration for bravery, a meritorious service decoration, or the volunteer medal.

The list of “remarkable Canadians” is in place of the traditional Canada Day announcement of new Order of Canada members.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented members of the Order of Canada advisory panel from meeting.

Among those honoured for their bravery are five people who tried to stop a gunman who opened fire inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six people.

Azzedine Soufiane, who died trying to stop the attacker, is being posthumously awarded the Star of Courage, the second-highest award for bravery in Canada after the Cross of Valour. Four survivors of the attack — Said Akjour, Hakim Chambaz, Aymen Derbali and Mohamed Khabar — are among 13 people receiving the Medal of Bravery.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press