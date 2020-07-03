(iStock/Chainarong Prasertthai)

Survey: Canadians report rise in risky driving behaviour throughout pandemic

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 3, 2020 16:04

Canadians said they have seen an increase in dangerous driving since COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place, according to a survey from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). 

The survey, which polled 2,824 people in June, found that a majority of Canadians, 59 per cent, reported seeing drivers engage in reckless behaviour when they were behind the wheel. 

Speeding was at the top of the list in terms the dangerous driving behaviour Canadians have seen over the course of the pandemic. The survey found that 44 per cent of respondents said they saw another driver speeding. 

Respondents also reported seeing aggressive driving, drivers using or talking on their phones, and reckless driving. 

“These numbers are concerning,” Ian Jack, the vice-president of public affairs at CAA National, said in a press release. “It doesn’t matter if you are going for a 5-minute trip to the store, or a 30-minute scenic drive, keeping each other safe on and around our roads should always be top of mind.”

However, the survey also found that there have been less cars on the road since pandemic restrictions were put in place. 

Almost three quarters of respondents, 72 per cent, said that they have been driving less since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for Canadians who cycle, 30 per cent said that they have been doing it more. 

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
3 morts dans l'écrasement d'un petit avion au sud-est d'EdmontonQuébec suspend ses publicités sur Facebook pour dénoncer les discours haineuxAccusations contre l’athlète Thierry Pellerin : le président du club de gym démissionneQue sait-on du parcours militaire de l’homme armé arrêté à Rideau Hall?Afflux aux frontières à l'ouverture de la bulle atlantiqueLe commissaire fédéral à l'éthique lance une enquête sur l'affaire UNISUne équipe de gestion des urgences déployée dans une ferme de Windsor-EssexAssurer le transport aérien régional, mais pas grâce à une compagnie d'État, dit le PLQQuébec s'allie aux municipalités pour mieux gérer les matières organiquesEst-il sécuritaire de prendre l’avion en temps de pandémie?
Ethics watchdog investigating Trudeau over choice of WE Charity to run $900M student grant programGary Longhi, Canada's flag-bearer at 2000 Paralympics, dies at 56U.S. health officials fear undisciplined Fourth of July celebrations could fuel COVID-19 surgePhotos show police smiling while re-enacting chokehold that killed Elijah McClainHow fashion retailers are surviving COVID-19 on the long road back to normalcyIran dumps Flight 752 investigator after he suggests Tehran kept airspace open to conceal 'imminent' attackThe rise of Wexit: Why internal party unity may soon be the least of the Conservatives' problemsNFL's Washington team undergoing 'thorough review' of Indigenous-slur nicknameBoy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: policeSome good news from around the world