City of Toronto cracking down on beach parties due to health concerns

The city of Toronto is increasing police presence and restricting evening parking at three city beaches this weekend due to a significant increase of people at beaches late into the night who are also not respecting physical distancing measures.

Parking at Marie Curtis Park, Humber Bay West Park, and Cherry Beach will be restricted after 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement from the city of Toronto on Thursday.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto and while Stage 2 of reopening has given residents greater opportunity [to] get outside, there remains a public health risk of spreading the virus to others,” the city said in a statement.

The press release said that Toronto police will have a highly visible presence at beaches and parking lots to ensure that crowds, bonfires, and other prohibited activities, such as fireworks do not happen, or if they happen, are dealt with quickly.

Over the last few weekends the city noted an increase in people at beaches who are not following physical distancing guidelines, people setting up DJ equipment, and lighting bonfires, all activities which are currently prohibited.

Toronto police told CBC Toronto that most of the complaints they’ve received have been related to the crowding, adding that they have already issued tickets for bonfires, loud parties, and crowds.

With files from CBC Toronto, and The Canadian Press