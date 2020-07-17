Netflix calls on Canadian creators to pitch ideas

Netflix is accepting pitches from Canadian creators for series or films across a variety of categories ahead of a Canada Virtual Pitch Day that is planned to happen at the beginning of September.

According to an announcement the streaming giant made on Thursday, Netflix will be accepting submissions from July 16 up until Aug. 5. From those submissions will invite a number of creators to virtually meet with Netflix’s content team to further discuss projects.

The streaming company said that they are interested in nonfiction series, original animations, original series, and original independent film.

“Netflix is proud to help bring Canadian stories to the world,” Netflix said in a statement. “We are continuing our search to discover amazing stories from both seasoned storytellers and undiscovered talent all over Canada. Diverse and underrepresented stories told authentically are important to us.”

Netflix said that the series of meetings will be focused on English-language content, but added that they are planning on holding meetings for French-language content in the near future.

Netflix has worked with Canadian content creators in the past. Recently, a Netflix financed Quebec film, Jusqu’au declin, or The Decline in English, premiered earlier this year at the 38th edition of Les Rendez-vous Quebéc Cinema in Montreal.