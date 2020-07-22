Just for Laughs to hold virtual festival this fall

Montreal’s Just for Laughs and its French festival, Juste pour rire, will hold virtual interactive festivals this fall due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to a press release from the Just for Laughs group on Tuesday.

“With no precise indication of when borders will reopen, and faced with soaring demand for high-quality digital comedy content, we’ve made the decision to move our festival online, while always maintaining our focus on the excellence of our offerings,” Bruce Hills, the president for Just For Laughs said.

The Just for Laughs, which is scheduled for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, 2020, is 100 per cent virtual and will consist of funny and interactive gatherings, conversations, panels, and performances and events.

The Just for Laughs was originally scheduled to take place in July, but the Just for Laughs Group had postponed the festival in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, programming details for the virtual festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

The French part of the festival, Juste pour rire, will take place from Sept. 10 to Oct. 29 and host both free and paid online and onstage performances. In addition to the online shows, Juste pour rire said that there will be live and pre-recorded theatre shows if Quebec public health guidelines permit it.

Juste pour rire already hosted a digital event in May. Patrick Rozon, the vice president of Juste pour rire said that they really listened to all the feedback they received from the fans.

“We are confident we will present a hybrid festival that will go even further toward pleasing the public and satisfying expectations,” Rozon said.