COVID-19: B.C issues safe sex guidelines; DIY is best

The public health agency in west coast British Columbia says sex “ can be very important for mental, social and physical well-being” and has come up with guidelines for pandemic sex.

The agency is therefore offering suggestions to limit spreading the virus. One suggestion is D.I.Y. “You are your safest partner” their website says.

However if you would like to have sex with someone other than yourself, there are a number of other guidelines.

Usually we have been told to tear down the walls that separate us and prevent communication, however in this case the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) suggests creating barriers between partners.something akin to ‘glory holes” (if you’re not familiar with the term, best to do a search on it). The B.C CDC says ” Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.

Also kissing and saliva exchange, or at least try to limit it. That could be easy if you follow other suggestions like positions avoiding face to face contact, and wearing a mask during sex because heavy breathing can occur during sex, and that mean spreading droplets that contain virus.

Naturally you want to wash hands and body with soap and water before and after, but the B.C CDC suggests the whole process should begin with a discussion with your partner about what kind of sex activity(ies) you plan to have, precautions to take like wearing a mask and ‘social distancing’ ( really!).

Now enjoy.

