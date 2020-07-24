Formula 1 2020 Canadian Grand Prix cancelled 

Octane Racing Group, the promoters of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, announced on Friday that the Canadian race has been removed from Formula 1’s 2020 calendar.

‘’Though it is disappointing and difficult for us to face this conclusion it is a decision we must accept. The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, partners, and of our faithful fans are and always will be our top priority,” said Francois Dumontier, the President of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Montreal race was originally scheduled for June 12, 12, and 14, but was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, organizers hoped to reschedule the event later in the year.

In a news conference this morning, Dumontier said the turning point was when public health authorities said if the event took place, it would have to happen without spectators.

“Without spectators and without revenues, it’s not viable,” he added.

Dumontier said that people with tickets for the 2020 race will be able to use them in 2021, but added refunds will also be available.

In a press release on Friday, Formula 1 confirmed that it would not be possible to race in Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in 2020, “due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe.”

‘’We are disappointed that we won’t be racing in Canada this year and know our fans will miss the excitement the race in Montreal always provides,” Chase Carey, the chairman and chief executive officer of Formula 1, said. “We can’t wait to be back next year and we know all our fans will be excited when we return.”

With files from CBC News