Bernard Cleary, first Innu person to serve in Parliament dies at 83

Bernard Cleary, who was the first Innu person to be elected to Canada’s Parliament, has died at the age of 83.

Cleary served as the Bloc Québécois Member of Parliament for the riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent in the Quebec City region from 2004 to 2006 and was the first Indigenous MP to be elected in Quebec.

Originally from Mashteuiatsh, an Innu Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation reserve in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, he was known as a strong defender of Indigenous peoples’ rights.

During his time in Parliament, he was the Bloc’s critic to the Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development.

Prior to being elected, Cleary was a businessman, negotiator, journalist and professor.

His daughter, Chantal, confirmed his death to CBC News on Sunday, saying Cleary died surrounded by loved ones in Lévis, Que., on July 27.

In posts on social media, family members said his death followed a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

