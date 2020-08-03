Survey: Canadians and Americans less willing to travel before COVID-19 vaccine

Many Canadians and Americans aren’t willing to travel and become tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic, before there is a vaccine according to a poll by Research Co., a Vancouver based polling firm.

The survey found that less than a third of Canadian respondents, 32 per cent, said that they would take an airplane flight within their own province and 30 per cent said they would take a flight to another province.

In terms of flying outside the country, even less Canadians were willing to make that trip. Only 21 per cent of Canadian respondents said that they would be willing to take a flight to a different continent, and even less Canadians, 17 per cent said they would take a flight to the United States.

Travelling on a cruise ship wasn’t popular either. Only 13 per cent of Canadians said they would take a trip on a cruise ship, without a vaccine against COVID-19.

“The appetite for travel before a COVID-19 vaccine is readily available is low in Canada and the United States,” Mario Canseco, the president of Research Co, said in a press release. “North American residents aged 55 and over, who are usually ready to explore and spend, are particularly reticent about all journeys unless inoculation is a reality.”

According to the survey, ferry trips were the most popular mode of transportation among Canadians. Thirty-five per cent of respondents said they would take a ferry trip. In Atlantic Canada, and British Columbia, 50 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively, said they would take a ferry trip.

The survey polled 1,000 adults in Canada, and 1,200 in the U.S., from July 1, to July 5.

Among American respondents, 35 per cent said they would fly within their own state, 35 per cent said they would fly to another state, and only 28 per cent said that they would take an airplane flight to Canada, before a vaccine against COVID-19 is available.