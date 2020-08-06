Health Canada recalls hand sanitizers containing unacceptable ingredients

Health Canada has issued a recall on over 50 hand sanitizer products that may pose a health risk.

Products that contain ethanol and denaturants are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, according to a recall alert from Health Canada. The recall alert said that denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption to avoid any accidental ingestion of hand sanitizers, especially by children.

Those ingredients can also cause some adverse reactions including dermatitis, such as skin irritation and cracking, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Health Canada advises to stop using the products listed on for recall, and dispose of them properly, use hand sanitizers that have been authorized for sale in Canada, and to use alcohol based hand sanitizers if washing your hands with soap and water is not an option.

Health Canada has a growing list of hand sanitizers that have been recalled dating back to June 2020.

“Health Canada will update this list if it becomes aware of other affected products, so that Canadians can easily identify ones they may have purchased and take appropriate action,” Health Canada said, adding that they encourage Canadians to regularly consult the list for any updates.