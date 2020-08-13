Defending champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of U.S. Open

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu says she will not return to New York this year to defend her title at the U.S. Open because the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised her ability to prepare for the tournament.

The 20-year-old Canadian made the announcement on Thursday, calling it a difficult decision. Rafael Nadal, the 2019 men’s champion, has also said he will not compete in the event scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

“I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,” Andreescu said in a post on her Instagram account.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., hinted she was nearing a return before COVID-19 shuttered the sports world in March. But Andreescu, ranked sixth in the world, didn’t enter any of the four events before the U.S. Open in the sport’s restart in August.

Andreescu joins world No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia, No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and No. 7 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in skipping the event.

The season’s third and final Grand Slam, the French Open, has been rescheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 10. Wimbledon was cancelled this year.

Ranked outside the top 150 before last season, Andreescu rocketed into the top 10 with tournament victories at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the U.S. Open, where she upset American legend Serena Williams in the final to become the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam.

“The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there,” Andreescu wrote in her Instagram post.

“However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

Andreescu expressed her support to the United States Tennis Association and the World Tennis Association for their efforts to hold the tournament despite the pandemic.

“I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon,” she added.

